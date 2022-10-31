XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

The banding for the Alamo City's newest pro sports franchise was announced in a Tweet Monday morning from the team's official Twitter account in a video narrated by league owner and WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"The San Antonio Brahmas know no equal in power or size. The vast plains of San Antonio are where they get their boundless strength and piercing horns from. Victory is always on the horizon," the tweet said.
The XFL is now in its third iteration, having flopped in 2001 due to low attendance and in 2020 after the league went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite general enthusiasm about San Antonio's latest attempt at hosting a football team, many on Twitter expressed mixed feelings about the team name.
The Brahmas' season is slated to start on Feb. 18, 2023 — less than a week after Super Bowl LVII. XFL games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN-related streaming apps, according to online sports blog the Athletic.
