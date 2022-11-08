Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next

San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 8:51 am

Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas speaks during an October rally in front of City Hall. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Act 4 SA Executive Director Ananda Tomas speaks during an October rally in front of City Hall.
On Tuesday, voters in five Texas cities will decide the fate of local marijuana decriminalization efforts.

Cannabis reform measures are on the ballot in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos. Those follow Austin voters' approval of a similar proposal in May with 85% support.

Progressive group Ground Game Texas has been a driving force behind the majority of those local reform proposals, which require petition drives before they can be put in front of voters. Frequently, it's joined forces with local organizations such as criminal-justice reform group Mano Amiga, its partner in the San Marcos drive.

San Antonio may not be far behind. Last month, police-reform group Act 4 SA launched a petition drive to decriminalize marijuana and abortion along with outlawing police choke holds and no-knock warrants.

Act 4 SA's petition needs at least 20,000 signatures by January to land the proposed charter amendments on the May 2023 ballot.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say

By Steve Neavling, Detroit Metro Times

President Joe Biden directed his administration to reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug.

CEO of Texas medical cannabis supplier talks about changes he wants from state lawmakers

By Sanford Nowlin

CEO Morris Denton, left, looks at plans for Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation’s growing facility.

Joe Biden wants everyone to know he's not pardoning pot dealers

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden said in a speech that people who use cannabis shouldn't do time, but "you can't sell it."

One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary

By Sanford Nowlin

A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants.

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us