These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

Sunday, April 7, will commemorate National Beer Day, which marks the date the Cullen–Harrison Act repealed Prohibition.

Whether that beer-focused holiday — or its Saturday, April 6, predecessor, dubbed New Beer's Eve — end up drawing you to one of San Antonio's growing number of brewpubs, there's good reason not just to imbibe in those establishments' sudsy libations but their impressive array of food items.

To that end, here's a rundown of great food-and-beer pairings from area taprooms, including some suggested by local beer pros.

Gather Brewing Co.: Main Squeeze hazy IPA and Korean Sticky Wings

Main Squeeze hazy IPA offers a slightly floral background that quickly yields a big juice bomb that bursts with citrus and tropical notes. Gather's wings have undergone several iterations since the brewery opened in 2021, but the current recipe features a complex wing sauce featuring the spicy fermented funk of gochujang chili paste and bits of pickled ginger, making them an assertive foil for Main Squeeze.

"[Main Squeeze] is perfect for spring and summer weather as the perfect poolside companion," Gather owner and head brewer Mike Voeller said. "To pair with this, I would prepare our Korean sticky wings. I feel the soft, frothy, tropical IPA contrasts perfectly with the sharpness of the ginger, garlic and the heat of the gochujang in our wing sauce."

Vista Brewing: Destination American IPA and Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun. This behemoth on a bun deserves a hearty accompaniment — in this case, the Destination American IPA. A hoppy beer can intensify chili heat, but it also plays nicely with other flavors in the sando thanks to pine and citrus notes from a heavy dose of Columbus and Amarillo hops along with floral and citrus notes from a Cryo Cascade dry hop.

Wild Barley Kitchen & Brewery: Flavor Corner Mexican lager and Jumbo Smash Burger

Flavor Corner is a Mexican lager brewed with San Antonio-roasted Theory Coffee and smoked jalapeños. The rich, slightly spicy brew pairs well with the eatery's jumbo smash burger, which also features smoky and spicy flavors, co-owner and head brewer Holland Lawrence said. There's also something to be said for contrasting the fattiness of a burger with a refreshing lager.

"The [beer's] malty backbone is a great complement to the caramelized onions, and the smoked peppers in the beer come to life with the pickled jalapeños on the burger," he said. "The crisp finish of the lager cuts thought the juicy fats of the burger, cleansing the palate."

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery: Gold Export Lager and Fried Snapper Throats

Fortunately, two of longtime Pearl fixture Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery's mainstays are a perfect match. Diners love the kitchen's "famous" fried snapper throats — cornmeal battered and fried served with Crystal hot sauce aioli, celery root remoulade and fresh lemon. Beer aficionados also crave its staple Gold Export Lager, a well-balanced and smooth German-style brew. The crisp lager offers just the perfect amount of bracing bitterness to cut through the buttery snapper.

Künstler Brewing: Cashmere Hefeweizen and Grilled Pork Ribeye

Künstler Brewing is known for its German eats, but its menu also includes other heavy hitters such as center-cut pork chops and pork rillettes, a classic French charcuterie spread. Owner and brewer Vera Deckard swears by her Cashmere Hefeweizen as a perfect partner to the brewpub's hefty 14-ounce grilled pork ribeye.

"It's a hearty but tender cut topped with Comté cheese and comes with a rich demi-glace and crispy potatoes on the side. It really hits that comfort food spot, especially if you're into German cuisine," she said. "To go with it, I recommend our Cashmere Hefeweizen. It's a nod to traditional German beers but gets a twist from Cashmere hops, adding subtle lemon-lime and melon-passion fruit notes. The beer's fruitiness cuts through the pork's richness, creating a satisfying balance on the palate without overcomplicating things."

Dos Sirenos Brewing: Giuseppe Italian Pilsner and Cubanesque Sandwich

Dos Sirenos' Cubanesque sandwich is the brewpub's take on the Caribbean favorite, which features dry-cured, pepper-encrusted capicola, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, chipotle honey mustard and pickles on a ciabatta roll. A Giuseppe Italian Pilsner makes the ideal pairing by offering a lighter contrast. The brew features the expected crisp and clean flavors of a pilsner but gets extra oomph from a tangerine taste and dry-hop dose of Mandarina Bavaria hops.

