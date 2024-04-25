Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Selena Tribute Beer, Pullman Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Newly opened Pullman Market and Easy Baby also made this week's top food news.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 2:57 pm

click to enlarge Pearl officials unveiled plans for Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept culinary space, around the end of last year. - Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Pearl officials unveiled plans for Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept culinary space, around the end of last year.
This week, San Antonio Current readers flocked to a story about a new tribute beer made in honor of Selena's 53rd birthday.

However, the brew isn't available for purchase for Texas consumers. Turns out its California-based producers tapped out after the Quintanilla family sent a cease-and-desist letter, accusing the label of appropriating the late singer's likeness.

New openings also made this week's top food news. Texas-sided culinary shopping destination Pullman Market made its debut at the Pearl, while basement bar Easy Baby opened at the Creamery complex.

Read on for more.
April 17, 2024

