Much-anticipated Pullman Market opening at San Antonio's Pearl complex this Tuesday

Pearl officials unveiled plans for Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept culinary space, around the end of last year.
A multi-concept venture touted by the owners of San Antonio's Pearl complex as largest culinary market in the Southwest will make its debut Tuesday.
The 40,000-square-foot Pullman Market, announced in December
, will include a specialty grocer selling Texas-based produce along with goods from more than 150 suppliers from throughout the state, Pearl officials said. A whole-animal butcher, a sourdough bakery and five quick-service eateries serving burgers, tacos, ceviche, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream also will make their debut Tuesday.
Additionally, two of the market’s four restaurants — Fife & Farro and Mezquite — will open in time for the launch.
Pullman Market houses a tortillaria among its multiple food concepts.
Fife & Farro is a casual, family-friendly eatery specializing in wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade pasta. Meanwhile, Mezquite focuses on the cuisine of Sonora, Mexico, and will include a dedicated mezcal bar named Mezcaleria.
The two remaining Pullman Market full-service restaurants, Isidore and Nicosi, are slated to open later this spring, officials said.
Pullman Market, 221 Newell Ave., is located in the former Samuels Glass Co. headquarters, the mixed-use project centered around the redeveloped Pearl Brewery just north of downtown. The market’s operating hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
