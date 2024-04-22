Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Much-anticipated Pullman Market opening at San Antonio's Pearl complex this Tuesday

The 40,000-square-foot facility is touted as the largest culinary market in the Southwest.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 11:36 am

Pearl officials unveiled plans for Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept culinary space, around the end of last year.
Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Pearl officials unveiled plans for Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept culinary space, around the end of last year.
A multi-concept venture touted by the owners of San Antonio's Pearl complex as largest culinary market in the Southwest will make its debut Tuesday.

The 40,000-square-foot Pullman Market, announced in December, will include a specialty grocer selling Texas-based produce along with goods from more than 150 suppliers from throughout the state, Pearl officials said. A whole-animal butcher, a sourdough bakery and five quick-service eateries serving burgers, tacos, ceviche, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream also will make their debut Tuesday.

Additionally, two of the market’s four restaurants — Fife & Farro and Mezquite — will open in time for the launch.
Pullman Market houses a tortillaria among its multiple food concepts.
Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Pullman Market houses a tortillaria among its multiple food concepts.
Fife & Farro is a casual, family-friendly eatery specializing in wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade pasta. Meanwhile, Mezquite focuses on the cuisine of Sonora, Mexico, and will include a dedicated mezcal bar named Mezcaleria.

The two remaining Pullman Market full-service restaurants, Isidore and Nicosi, are slated to open later this spring, officials said.

Pullman Market, 221 Newell Ave., is located in the former Samuels Glass Co. headquarters, the mixed-use project centered around the redeveloped Pearl Brewery just north of downtown. The market’s operating hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

