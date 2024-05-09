Italian restaurant chain Bella Sera opening New Braunfels location

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Tommao Wang
The new restaurant will serve the chain's traditional Italian eats, including pasta, pizza, soups and salads.
Marble Falls-based Italian restaurant chain Bella Sera will open a location this month in New Braunfels, its fifth in the Texas Hill Country, news site Community Impact reports
.
A recently submitted permit application shows Bella Sera plans to take over the space at 259 Loop 337 that previously housed TJ's Burgers. The burger shop closed its doors last July
.
Founded in 2003, Bella Sera operates locations in Marble Falls, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Kerrville, owner Drin Kurtaj told the Community Impact. Like other restaurants in the chain, the New Braunfels location will focus on Italian standbys such as pasta, pizza, soups and salads.
The chain's New Braunfels eatery will be clustered with other locally dinning spots, including El Campenchano Taco, Liberty Hill Beer Market and Mojo Coffee, Community Impact reports. Kurtaj didn't provide an exact opening date to the news site.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed