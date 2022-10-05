Luxury hotel group Kimpton Hotels to open new San Antonio property in late 2024

The new accommodations will be steps from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the River Walk and Alamo Plaza.

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 9:23 am

click to enlarge This rendering shows Kimpton's planned hotel in the La Villita area. - Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
This rendering shows Kimpton's planned hotel in the La Villita area.
Luxury hotel brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will open its first San Antonio hotel in 2014, bringing its bougie digs to the fLa Villita area, an artisan district in the city's first neighborhood.

The brand will break ground on the 347-room hotel Oct. 12, beginning the construction on the hybrid new build, which will reuse an 1850s-era schoolhouse. The property, located at 423 S. Alamo St., a block south of La Villita, is slated to open in late 2024.

When complete, the 10-story Kimpton in San Antonio will feature a rooftop pool and lounge with views overlooking downtown and the neighboring greenspace. According to company officials, two adjacent historic buildings will undergo careful reuse to become a high-end restaurant, lobby bar and several one-of-a-kind hotel suites.

click to enlarge The Kimpton San Antonio's planned lobby bar will include a massive liquor display. - Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The Kimpton San Antonio's planned lobby bar will include a massive liquor display.
The courtyard will be constructed to host outdoor entertainment and events for hotel guests and the surrounding community. Other amenities will include more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, morning coffee and tea service, evening social hour, a 24-hour fitness center, in-room yoga mats, complimentary bicycle rentals and a no-fee pet policy.

click to enlarge The Kimpton San Antonio's planned rooftop deck will offer view of downtown. - Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The Kimpton San Antonio's planned rooftop deck will offer view of downtown.
The new accommodations will be steps from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the RiverWalk, Alamo Plaza, Southtown and La Villita. Hemisfair Park will border the hotel.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

Trending

H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store

By Michael Karlis

Earlier this month, H-E-B launched it's debit card offering cash back on purchases of store brand products.

Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Doege, 29, told police that a 14-year-old was saying disrespectful things to him.

Twitter rains shit on Texas tech bro Elon Musk after he says Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia

By Sanford Nowlin

Twitter rains shit on Texas tech bro Elon Musk after he says Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia

Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide

By Sanford Nowlin

Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.

Also in News

Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide

By Sanford Nowlin

Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.

Twitter rains shit on Texas tech bro Elon Musk after he says Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia

By Sanford Nowlin

Twitter rains shit on Texas tech bro Elon Musk after he says Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia

Trump allies probe for election system weaknesses in Texas and other key states

By Jen Fifield, Votebeat

Retired U.S. Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix.

Suspects in migrant shooting went to a meeting after firing fatal shots, police report says

By Uriel J. García and Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Clothing left behind along a trail frequented by migrants in Hudspeth County. The former warden of a private detention center and his brother have been arrested after a migrant was shot to death and another was wounded Tuesday in the county.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us