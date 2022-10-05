Luxury hotel group Kimpton Hotels to open new San Antonio property in late 2024

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
This rendering shows Kimpton's planned hotel in the La Villita area.
Luxury hotel brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will open its first San Antonio hotel in 2014, bringing its bougie digs to the fLa Villita area, an artisan district in the city's first neighborhood.
The brand will break ground on the 347-room hotel Oct. 12, beginning the construction on the hybrid new build, which will reuse an 1850s-era schoolhouse. The property, located at 423 S. Alamo St., a block south of La Villita, is slated to open in late 2024.
When complete, the 10-story Kimpton in San Antonio will feature a rooftop pool and lounge with views overlooking downtown and the neighboring greenspace. According to company officials
, two adjacent historic buildings will undergo careful reuse to become a high-end restaurant, lobby bar and several one-of-a-kind hotel suites.
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The Kimpton San Antonio's planned lobby bar will include a massive liquor display.
The courtyard will be constructed to host outdoor entertainment and events for hotel guests and the surrounding community. Other amenities will include more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, morning coffee and tea service, evening social hour, a 24-hour fitness center, in-room yoga mats, complimentary bicycle rentals and a no-fee pet policy.
Courtesy Photo / Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The Kimpton San Antonio's planned rooftop deck will offer view of downtown.
The new accommodations will be steps from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the RiverWalk, Alamo Plaza, Southtown and La Villita. Hemisfair Park will border the hotel.
