New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

The new Government Hill brewery started pouring beer this past weekend.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 12:46 pm

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors. - Instagram / breakawaybrewingsa
Government Hill's new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.
San Antonio’s craft beer game has gained one more player: Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

The brewery teased a soft opening on social media last Friday, and welcomed cyclists — and beer lovers — throughout the weekend. Located at 1518 E. Grayson Street, Breakaway Brewing is the brainchild of Chris and Jean Pal-Freeman, who hail from the bike and beer cultures of the Pacific Northwest, Breakaway Brewing’s website states.

Chris acts as Head Brewer, focusing on handcrafted beers based on recipes that have been developed throughout his years of home brewing. Some of these have been featured on the new venture’s social media feeds, including the Vogel, a German-style Altbier named for German track cyclist Kristina Vogel. Vogel is a multi-medal winner in the Olympic games, as well as an eleven-time UCI World Champion who was paralyzed following a crash in June of 2018.

Breakaway Brewing also offers a small menu of gastropub-inspired bites, such as a wedge salad topped with chorizo, brisket tacos and a unique Jambalaya-style take on Italian deep-fried rice balls, the company’s social posts state.

The brewery is located near Folklores Coffee, Elotitos Corn Bar and Alibrije Bakery, in Government Hill. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 3-9 p.m., Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

