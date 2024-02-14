San Antonio area's Schlitterbahn now hiring 2,000 people for new season

The park is hiring across multiple departments, and its pay rates are as high as $17 per hour.

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 1:44 pm

The 70-acre water park and resort boasts 51 attractions situated along the Comal River in the Texas Hill Country.
Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
The 70-acre water park and resort boasts 51 attractions situated along the Comal River in the Texas Hill Country.
New Braunfels waterpark Schlitterbahn is preparing to hire 2,000 people for its 2024 season, officials said Wednesday.

The park's annual recruiting campaign, scheduled for Feb. 17-24, aims to fill positions in departments including lifeguards, housekeeping, security, park services and food and beverage, according to a company statement. Pay rates run as high as $17 per hour.

“Spring is right around the corner, and we are preparing the park for opening day on April 20,” General Manager Darren Hill said in a statement. “We have started hiring for thousands of great positions in all areas. Working at Schlitterbahn is fun and comes with great rewards along with an opportunity for professional growth and leadership development.”

Schlitterbahn's benefits include free park admission, free tickets and flexible schedules along with discounts on food and merchandise, officials said. Jobseekers can peep all the openings on the company's jobs site.

The 70-acre water park and resort operates 51 attractions along the Comal River. Last year, it won the title of World's Best Water Park from industry publication Amusement Today for the 25th year in a row.

