San Antonio commission approves plans for Port Royal, another new Hemisfair restaurant

The new eatery from the Jerk Shack's owner will feature two levels with balcony seating plus a patio set in a garden.

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge A rendering shows the plans for Port Royal, which will preserve the home's interior and historical authenticity while blending in modern Jamaican style. - Courtesy Image / Hemisfair
Courtesy Image / Hemisfair
A rendering shows the plans for Port Royal, which will preserve the home's interior and historical authenticity while blending in modern Jamaican style.
San Antonio's Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday approved conceptual plans for Port Royal, the new Hemisfair restaurant concept from Jerk Shack chef-owner Nicola Blaque.

The approval is a necessary step in the development of a restaurant in the downtown park, which boasts historic structures reconstructed for the 1968 Worlds Fair. Caribbean-focused Port Royal will occupy the Schulze House, a 1,750-square foot home built in 1893 by German settlers.

The approval clears the way for construction on Port Royal to start this fall 2023, according to a statement from city officials. The restaurant is projected to open in summer 2024. It will join other eateries such as Künstler Tap Haus and Bombay Bicycle Club in the growing downtown dining enclave.

“The response to The Jerk Shack has been amazing, which has allowed us to expand across the city,” Blaque said in a statement. “Our fans and customers have been extremely supportive of our growth, so we're looking forward to bringing The Jerk Shack to Hemisfair.”
The renovation will preserve the home's interior and historical authenticity while blending in modern Jamaican style, according to details shared by HDRC. The first-floor bar will be decorated with rum barrels and showcase the Lignum Vitae, Jamaica's national flower.

The restaurant will feature two levels with balcony seating and a patio set in a garden.

“This will be the district's ninth food and beverage operator and we are over the moon about Chef Nicola and her team joining the Hemisfair family,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said in a media statement.

