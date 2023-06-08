San Antonio commission approves plans for Port Royal, another new Hemisfair restaurant

The approval is a necessary step in the development of a restaurant in the downtown park, which boasts historic structures reconstructed for the 1968 Worlds Fair. Caribbean-focused Port Royal will occupy the Schulze House, a 1,750-square foot home built in 1893 by German settlers.
The approval clears the way for construction on Port Royal to start this fall 2023, according to a statement from city officials. The restaurant is projected to open in summer 2024. It will join other eateries such as Künstler Tap Haus and Bombay Bicycle Club in the growing downtown dining enclave.
“The response to The Jerk Shack has been amazing, which has allowed us to expand across the city,” Blaque said in a statement. “Our fans and customers have been extremely supportive of our growth, so we're looking forward to bringing The Jerk Shack to Hemisfair.”
The restaurant will feature two levels with balcony seating and a patio set in a garden.
“This will be the district's ninth food and beverage operator and we are over the moon about Chef Nicola and her team joining the Hemisfair family,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said in a media statement.
