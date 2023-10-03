BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Government Hill eatery The Ridge at the Hill sets Oct. 14 grand opening

The casual eatery is owned by the family that's operated Southtown staple La Tuna Grill for nearly 20 years.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 10:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Ridge at the Hill will host its grand opening Oct. 14, 2023. - Facebook / The Ridge at the Hill
Facebook / The Ridge at the Hill
The Ridge at the Hill will host its grand opening Oct. 14, 2023.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to clarify the Dortman family's involvement in La Tuna Grill.

The Ridge at the Hill, a casual eatery from the family that's operated Southtown staple La Tuna Grill for nearly 20 years, will hold its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 14, according to its owners.

The new dining spot at 2119 Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Government Hill is already serving guests in a soft opening capacity. The building formerly housed shuttered sports bar 88 Cerveceria and the long-gone Eastside Kitchenette.

The Ridge will be a new chapter for the Dortman family, which ran Blue Star-area eatery La Tuna's grill operations. Earlier this year, the Dortmans opted not to extend the lease for La Tuna Grill and began planning The Ridge. La Tuna Grill will have new operators at the start of 2024.

The Ridge's online menu lists some of the family's La Tuna staples — specifically burgers and beer-battered fish and chips — along with hot sandwiches, nachos, fried mushrooms and other casual fare.

The Government Hill restaurant also boasts a full bar, which slings sangria, margaritas, draft beer and wine.

Along with raffles and drink specials, The Ridge's Oct. 14 grand opening will feature live music from Rising Kaiser and the Chris Cuevas Project plus sets from DJ Lexx.

The Ridge at the Hill is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also operates noon-10 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Oscar de la Tienda closes doors, blames construction woes

By Brandon Rodriguez

Oscar de la Tienda faced financial woes due to road construction, its owner said.

San Antonio residents scorn Yelp for snubbing city on taco-related lists

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio, which according to some sources is the home of the breakfast taco (pictured above) did rank among Yelp's 15 best taco cities in the nation.

San Antonio grocer H-E-B rolls out tortilla throw blanket once again

By Brandon Rodriguez

The throw blanket will run H-E-B fanatics just under $20.

San Antonio burger haven Biff Buzby's to expand with second location near MacArthur Park

By Nina Rangel

Biff Buzby’s serves its sandos — like this chili cheeseburger — on homemade slightly sweetened sourdough buns.

Also in Food & Drink

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us