San Antonio Government Hill eatery The Ridge at the Hill sets Oct. 14 grand opening

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to clarify the Dortman family's involvement in La Tuna Grill.
The Ridge at the Hill will host its grand opening Oct. 14, 2023.
The Ridge at the Hill, a casual eatery from the family that's operated Southtown staple La Tuna Grill for nearly 20 years, will hold its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 14, according to its owners.
The new dining spot at 2119 Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Government Hill is already serving guests in a soft opening capacity. The building formerly housed shuttered sports bar 88 Cerveceria
and the long-gone Eastside Kitchenette
.
The Ridge will be a new chapter for the Dortman family, which ran Blue Star-area eatery La Tuna's grill operations. Earlier this year, the Dortmans opted not to extend the lease for La Tuna
Grill and began planning The Ridge. La Tuna Grill will have new operators at the start of 2024.
The Ridge's online menu
lists some of the family's La Tuna staples — specifically burgers and beer-battered fish and chips — along with hot sandwiches, nachos, fried mushrooms and other casual fare.
The Government Hill restaurant also boasts a full bar, which slings sangria, margaritas, draft beer and wine.
Along with raffles and drink specials, The Ridge's Oct. 14 grand opening will feature live music from Rising Kaiser and the Chris Cuevas Project plus sets from DJ Lexx.
The Ridge at the Hill is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also operates noon-10 p.m. Saturday.
