San Antonio tapas spot Toro tapped by Spanish Trade Commission for dinner event

The event will showcase food items made by Spanish producers with ingredients from their surrounding regions.

Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 1:56 pm

Toro Kitchen & Bar will collaborate with the Trade Commission of Spain and California wine bar Canela for a wine dinner Wednesday, May 8.
Courtesy Photo / Canela
Toro Kitchen & Bar will collaborate with the Trade Commission of Spain and California wine bar Canela for a wine dinner Wednesday, May 8.
San Antonio tapas spot Toro Kitchen & Bar will collaborate with the Trade Commission of Spain and California wine bar Canela to present a Wednesday, May 8, dinner showing off that country's food products.

The Corks & Forks dinner will highlight Protected Designations of Origin ingredients, which feature characteristics specific to their geographical environment, Spanish government officials said.

The protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification was created in Europe in 1992 to designate products that have been produced, processed and developed in specific geographical areas, European Commission officials said. These items are produced with the know-how of local producers and ingredients from the surrounding region.

Chefs from Toro and Canela developed a six-course menu featuring PDO  items such as a Spanish cheese, Iberico tartar, pork belly and Spanish sea bass. Each dish will be paired with Spanish wines.

Corks & Forks tickets are $68 per person. The dinner will run 7-10 p.m. at Toro Stone Oak, 115 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 1100.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 17, 2024

