Texas reports monthly increase in restaurant and bar liquor sales

San Antonio's top liquor seller was the company that provides concessions for Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum and Toyota Field.

By and on Sat, May 4, 2024 at 8:28 am

click to enlarge Restaurant and bar alcohol sales in Texas hit $950 million in March, according to state data. - Pexels / ELEVATE
Pexels / ELEVATE
Restaurant and bar alcohol sales in Texas hit $950 million in March, according to state data.
The addition of 1,133 new restaurants and bars in Texas during the first quarter of this year led to a big boost in statewide alcohol sales, according to a report released this week.

Restaurant and bar alcohol sales in Texas increased 14% in March to nearly $950 million compared to February sales, according to an analysis of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission data by AlcoholSales.com.

San Antonio’s top restaurants and bars topping the list for alcohol sales in March included ARAMark Sports and Entertainment Services of Texas, which had $2.93 million in liquor, wine and beer receipts, according to the report. ARAMark provides food and beverage services to venues including the San Antonio Spurs’ Frost Bank Center along with Freeman Coliseum and Toyota Field.

Hospitality International Inc.’s J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa had $1.63 million in sales at its area restaurants and bars.

La Cantera Resort's alcohol receipts for March were $882,068. Hotel Emma at The Pearl racked up $697,755 in booze sales. Rounding out the top five was downtown tourist staple Michelino’s Lone Star Café and its companion Café Olé Agave Bar which had total alcohol sales of $504,236.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

