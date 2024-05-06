Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport returns

This year's passport will get diners a 10% discount at 24 local restaurants.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 12:09 pm

Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery is one of 24 local spots participating in this year's passport. - Benjamin Yanto
Benjamin Yanto
San Antonio restaurateur Camille De Los Reyes has revived her Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport initiative, which gives diners discounts at local AAPI-owned restaurants and businesses during May.

Reyes launched the program in 2022 to bring awareness to the AAPI community while encouraging Alamo City residents to celebrate the foods of those cultures. Presenting the passport gets a diner a 10% discount when they visit any of 24 participating businesses through the end of the month.

"Our efforts resulted in a citywide and countywide proclamation from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Peter Sakai for the recognition of AAPI History during the month of May and acknowledgement of the SA AAPI Restaurant Passport at City Council and Bexar County Commissioners Court (respectively)," De Los Reyes, owner of Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery, said in a statement.

Diners can pick up a printed copy of the AAPI passport at any of this year's participating restaurants, which include Sari Sari, The Magpie, Singh's, Sichuan House and Krazy Katsu to name a few.

May 1, 2024

