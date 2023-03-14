San Antonio's iconic Pig Stand restaurant has closed

The diner on Broadway just north of downtown served San Antonio for 101 years.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 11:16 am

Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.
Nina Rangel
Downtown-area diner Pig Stand sits on land recently acquired by San Antonio developer GrayStreet Partners.
Less than a month after its purchase by a downtown-area developer, San Antonio's iconic Pig Stand restaurant has closed.

The owner of the 101-year-old diner confirmed to MySA that her crew served its last chicken fried steak on Sunday.

“It's time,” owner Mary Ann Hill told the news site. “My doctor says, ‘No. It's too much stress. You're under so much stress.’”

Last month, Hill, 76, told the Express-News her health and the condition of the aging building weighed heavily on the decision to sell to developer GrayStreet Partners. However, at the time, Hill advised fans not to completely count out the restaurant.

This weekend, Hill told the MySA that she had open heart surgery last June an that she's still recovering from the procedure. She said she now has no expectation someone else will take over the business.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

