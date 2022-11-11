San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location

The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests plus a 7,000-square-foot covered patio space.

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 9:46 am

Smoke BBQ + Skybar has opened a new location next to popular Las Haciendas Restaurant.
Courtesy Photo / Smoke BBQ + Skybar
Smoke BBQ + Skybar has opened a new location next to popular Las Haciendas Restaurant.
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand, this time on the North Side.

The new, two-story food-and-nightlife venture has opened at 18745 Redland Road, a space next to popular Las Haciendas Restaurant, according to Martinez.

“This location will be very different from our Downtown and Riverwalk venues,” he said in an emailed statement. “We built Redland to be versatile and cater to the area workers and families by day, then transform into a fun-filled environment at night.”

Smoke BBQ + Skybar's new Redland Road location offers 7,000 square feet of covered patio space.
Courtesy Photo / Smoke BBQ + Skybar
Smoke BBQ + Skybar's new Redland Road location offers 7,000 square feet of covered patio space.
The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests in addition to 7,000 square feet of outdoor covered patio space, adult-sized swings, a full-service bar and yard games such as corn hole and giant Jenga. The venue’s second floor houses a private banquet room, a large bar and an outdoor balcony.

The new Smoke will dish up the same barbecued meats and traditional sides featured at the fast-expanding chain's other locations. Those include its east-of-downtown restaurant and nightspot along with a downtown eatery near the Arneson River Theatre and recently opened stores on the River Walk and in Corpus Christi.

The new Redland Road venue is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
