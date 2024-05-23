SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Smoke Skybar opening new nightclub, mezzanine areas

The new areas are part of a years-long improvement project from the downtown business.

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 2:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Smoke BBQ and Skybar is located downtown at 501 E. Crockett St. - Instagram / smokesanantonio
Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke BBQ and Skybar is located downtown at 501 E. Crockett St.
Downtown nightspot and barbecue restaurant Smoke Skybar will expand its offerings this Thursday by way of a new nightclub and skyline mezzanine areas, news site MySA reports.

Back in April, the business unveiled a new indoor dining room as part of a years-long improvement project. Smoke owner Adrian Martinez now tells MySA he's about to revel the next phase of the project.

"My plan [is] to activate the entire venue, except the rooftop, starting Thursday, May 23," Martinez said in an email. "Kind of surreal, three years in the making and it’s actually going to happen."

The rooftop is still undergoing last minute tweaks, according to Martinez. However, he told the news site the area passed fire inspections and has been outfitted with a new transformer.

Smoke Skybar, located at 501 E. Crockett St., is the second iteration of the barbecue-focused venue. The flagship location was an anchor of St. Paul Square from 2016 until it closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Martinez reopened Smoke at its current location in November of 2020. Since then, he's opened several other Smoke satellites, including locations at Loop 1604 and Redland Road, at La Villita and in Corpus Christi.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First Look: New North San Antonio bar The Break Room takes over long-vacant space

By Nina Rangel

The Break Room has taken over the former Live Oak location of the Halftime Lounge.

Austin-based P. Terry’s opens new San Antonio location on Broadway corridor

By Nina Rangel

P. Terry's has opened its fifth San Antonio location.

Owner of San Antonio's Curry Boys reveals location of planned second restaurant

By Nina Rangel

Curry Boys BBQ is a two=time James Beard Award nominee.

Laredo-based restaurant chain Taco Palenque expanding its San Antonio footprint

By Nina Rangel

Founded in 1987, fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Taco Palenque specializes in familiar fare such as enchiladas and fajitas.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us