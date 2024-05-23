San Antonio's Smoke Skybar opening new nightclub, mezzanine areas

click to enlarge
Smoke BBQ and Skybar is located downtown at 501 E. Crockett St.
Downtown nightspot and barbecue restaurant Smoke Skybar will expand its offerings this Thursday by way of a new nightclub and skyline mezzanine areas, news site MySA reports
Back in April, the business unveiled a new indoor dining room
as part of a years-long improvement project. Smoke owner Adrian Martinez now tells MySA he's about to revel the next phase of the project.
"My plan [is] to activate the entire venue, except the rooftop, starting Thursday, May 23," Martinez said in an email. "Kind of surreal, three years in the making and it’s actually going to happen."
The rooftop is still undergoing last minute tweaks, according to Martinez. However, he told the news site the area passed fire inspections and has been outfitted with a new transformer.
Smoke Skybar, located at 501 E. Crockett St., is the second iteration of the barbecue-focused venue. The flagship location was an anchor of St. Paul Square from 2016 until it closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Martinez reopened Smoke at its current location in November of 2020. Since then, he's opened several other Smoke satellites, including locations at Loop 1604 and Redland Road, at La Villita
and in Corpus Christi
