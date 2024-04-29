Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Texas Black Gold Garlic files for bankruptcy liquidation

In an online post late last year, the specialty food company said it had lost its production facility.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 5:37 pm

click to enlarge Texas Black Gold Garlic produced a roasted garlic product and also spice blends. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Black Gold Garlic
Courtesy Photo / Texas Black Gold Garlic
Texas Black Gold Garlic produced a roasted garlic product and also spice blends.
San Antonio-based specialty foods company Texas Black Gold Garlic has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

Texas Garlic Inc., which does business as Texas Black Gold, listed no assets and $362,000 in liabilities in a petition submitted late last week to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Antonio.

San Antonio chef Stephen Paprocki, founder of the farm-to-table nonprofit Chef Cooperatives, launched Texas Black Gold in 2015. The company's mellow-flavored, slow-roasted garlic was a finalist in grocer H-E-B's 2018 Quest for Texas Best contest. The product and a line of spice blends landed on the shelves of specialty retailers such as Sprouts and Central Market.

Despite those successes, Texas Black Gold revealed in a late-2023 Facebook post that it temporarily halted production due to its CEO's health issues. The company also said it had been displacement from its production facility.

"Although our brand was stronger than ever and experiencing continual growth, these issues do not allow us to continue our operations effectively and provide the best," the social media post read.

Texas Black Gold officials were unavailable for comment at press time Monday afternoon.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

April 17, 2024

