San Antonio's Tu Asador now serving breakfast Tuesday through Sunday

Monterrey, Mexico-inspired restaurant Tu Asador, known for serving up generous portions of grilled meats, is now adding sweet and savory breakfast eats to its offerings.In a social media post, Tu Asador revealed it's now serving morning specialties including barbacoa and tacos al vapor along with banana-caramel, berry and Nutella variations of French toast. Fans of the restaurant's “Carne Asada Experience” can snag the breakfast eats from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.The family-owned eatery at 8055 West Ave, #125, lunch and dinner fare includes queso fresco-filled enchiladas regias, beef flautas and family-style portions of asada, ribeye and sirloin.Tu Asador opened last summer , after operating as a ghost kitchen concept throughout the pandemic.