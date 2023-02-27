San Antonio's Tu Asador now serving breakfast Tuesday through Sunday

In a social media post, Tu Asador revealed it's now serving morning specialties including barbacoa and tacos al vapor along with banana-caramel, berry and Nutella variations of French toast. Fans of the restaurant's “Carne Asada Experience” can snag the breakfast eats from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The family-owned eatery at 8055 West Ave, #125, lunch and dinner fare includes queso fresco-filled enchiladas regias, beef flautas and family-style portions of asada, ribeye and sirloin.
Tu Asador opened last summer, after operating as a ghost kitchen concept throughout the pandemic.
