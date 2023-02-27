San Antonio's Tu Asador now serving breakfast Tuesday through Sunday

The Monterrey, Mexico-inspired spot is now serving morning specialties including barbacoa, tacos al vapor and French toast.

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 10:28 am

Monterrey, Mexico-inspired Tu Asador is now serving breakfast.
Instagram / tuasador.satx
Monterrey, Mexico-inspired Tu Asador is now serving breakfast.
Monterrey, Mexico-inspired restaurant Tu Asador, known for serving up generous portions of grilled meats, is now adding sweet and savory breakfast eats to its offerings.

In a social media post, Tu Asador revealed it's now serving morning specialties including barbacoa and tacos al vapor along with banana-caramel, berry and Nutella variations of French toast. Fans of  the restaurant's “Carne Asada Experience” can snag the breakfast eats from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The family-owned eatery at 8055 West Ave, #125, lunch and dinner fare includes queso fresco-filled enchiladas regias, beef flautas and family-style portions of asada, ribeye and sirloin.

Tu Asador opened last summer, after operating as a ghost kitchen concept throughout the pandemic.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

