South San Antonio food truck park Rancho 181 will hold inaugural Taco Fest next weekend

The three-day festival will feature local food trucks, live music and a taco competition open to home cooks.

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 10:18 am

Rancho 181 opened in September of last year. - Instagram / Live from the Southside
Instagram / Live from the Southside
Rancho 181 opened in September of last year.
Newish family-friendly food truck park Rancho 181 has wasted no time getting into the food festival game. The South Side enclave will kick off its inaugural Taco Festival next weekend, celebrating the handheld food that's one of San Antonio's culinary claims to fame.

The centerpiece of the event, scheduled for March 17-19, is a taco competition open to both food trucks and home cooks. Mobile kitchens including Chilangos Tacos, Wicked Panda, Modern Roots Kitchen, Doña Kika's Tacos & Gorditas and 210chiladas will take part in the Saturday, March 18 food fight, which is free to enter.

At stake are a $1,500 cash prize and a custom Taco Fest championship belt. Participants also will be able to sell their tacos during the three-day event.

Guest judges including HammBurger from radio station 98.5 The Beat and comedian Cleto Rodriguez will judge the eats, which will earn points for presentation, uniqueness and flavor.

Tejano singer Ram Herrera and cover band Finding Friday are among the musical acts scheduled for Rancho 181's Taco Festival, which will also include local vendors. A full musical lineup is available at the park's Instagram account.

Located at 13514 U.S. Highway 181 near Calaveras Lake, Rancho 181 is one of few businesses in that Southeast quadrant of the city offering a variety of food and adult beverages. It opened in September of last year.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

