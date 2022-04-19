These San Antonio eateries are offering munchie-busting meal deals and parties for 4/20

Gramercy Pictures Second Pitch Beer Co. serve up its entire tap list for a screening of Dazed and Confused.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Twin Peaks Twin Peaks' Liquid Marijuana shot and cocktail. Despite the color, we're guessing no actual buds were harmed making them.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy The Rustic The Rustic's Purple Haze cocktail.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Hopdoddy Hopdoddy's 4/20 bundle.

No blowing smoke about it: 4/20 has become a good reason to throw a party.Regardless how bad Texas lags in legalizing cannabis, San Antonio bars and restaurants are recognizing the unofficial stoner holiday in a big way this year. From drink specials to live music, multiple spots are offering something special — and legal, of course — on Wednesday, April 20.locations are giving each guest a free “munchie," allowing diners the choice between apps such as chips and queso, fried pickles or mozzarella cheese bites. The chain is also offering a discount on its Liquid Marijuana shots and cocktails. Guests can enjoy the shot for $4 or the cocktail for $6.is offering nug-sized sandwiches on a frisbee with a side of rolling papers, and all priced for — you guessed it — $4.20. Each rolling paper comes with a QR code customers can scan to enter for a chance to win a trip to the Emerald Cup in Los Angeles, along with two gift packs inspired by American music legend and long-time marijuana advocate Willie Nelson. The eatery will also host local DJ Melissa Briseno from 4:20-9 p.m.will host hip-hop star T.I. for its seventh anniversary bash on the big day. Fatman Scoop and Baby Bash will host the soiree, and King Kyle Lee will also perform live. Music from four local DJs will get the party started right on time: at 4:20, of course.will host Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken for a kitchen takeover which will featured four specialty pizzas available on that night only. Beer from Lagunitas, Sweetwater Brew, Independence Brewing Co. and Sierra Nevada will be on hand to wash down the spicy yardbird goodness from 5-10 p.m.aims to satisfy munchie needs with dope-themed food features such as Hot Cheeto-loaded fries and the Rustic 4/20 Burger. Expect drink specials such as the Purple Haze — a frozen mule with a CBD Gummy garnish. Live music by DJ Genevieve Lynn runs from 6-10 p.m.will host a 4/20 house party honoring its unofficial mascot Smokey the Hash Cat. The sober eatery will offer live music, complimentary hemp joints and a select food menu for the event, which will run from 4:20-10 p.m. Guests can partake in water pipe challenges before downing any one of the restaurant's zero-proof cocktails.is celebrating the smoker's holiday by adding an array of munchable one-time specials to its menu. Along with garlic bread fries and creamsicle milkshakes, the chain will dole out supreme pizza burgers — a beef patty topped with fried mozzarella, red chili flakes, sautéed peppers, onions, pomodoro sauce and sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise. Guests can purchase these items separately or as a bundle for $24.95.will make its entire tap list available for a screening of Dazed and Confused, starting at 7:30 p.m.. The brewery will also host Taboo Hemp Soaps — which offers locally made dog paw balm, lip and tattoo balm, sugar scrubs and skin care in addition to hemp-infused soaps. Visitors can also partake in a pitcher-and-popcorn special so they won't have to get up for another beer during the flick. Vicious Eats food truck will be on hand to provide munchie-busting bites.