These San Antonio eateries are offering munchie-busting meal deals and parties for 4/20

From drink specials to live music, they're all offering something extra for the stoner holiday.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 3:08 pm

Second Pitch Beer Co. serve up its entire tap list for a screening of Dazed and Confused. - GRAMERCY PICTURES
Gramercy Pictures
Second Pitch Beer Co. serve up its entire tap list for a screening of Dazed and Confused.
No blowing smoke about it: 4/20 has become a good reason to throw a party.

Regardless how bad Texas lags in legalizing cannabis, San Antonio bars and restaurants are recognizing the unofficial stoner holiday in a big way this year. From drink specials to live music, multiple spots are offering something special — and legal, of course — on Wednesday, April 20.

Twin Peaks locations are giving each guest a free “munchie," allowing diners the choice between apps such as chips and queso, fried pickles or mozzarella cheese bites. The chain is also offering a discount on its Liquid Marijuana shots and cocktails. Guests can enjoy the shot for $4 or the cocktail for $6. Multiple locations, twinpeaks.com.

click to enlarge Twin Peaks' Liquid Marijuana shot and cocktail. Despite the color, we're guessing no actual buds were harmed making them. - PHOTO COURTESY TWIN PEAKS
Photo Courtesy Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks' Liquid Marijuana shot and cocktail. Despite the color, we're guessing no actual buds were harmed making them.

Cheba Hut is offering nug-sized sandwiches on a frisbee with a side of rolling papers, and all priced for — you guessed it — $4.20. Each rolling paper comes with a QR code customers can scan to enter for a chance to win a trip to the Emerald Cup in Los Angeles, along with two gift packs inspired by American music legend and long-time marijuana advocate Willie Nelson. The eatery will also host local DJ Melissa Briseno from 4:20-9 p.m. 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 132, (210) 437-4411, chebahut.com.

Smoke BBQ & Skybar will host hip-hop star T.I. for its seventh anniversary bash on the big day. Fatman Scoop and Baby Bash will host the soiree, and King Kyle Lee will also perform live. Music from four local DJs will get the party started right on time: at 4:20, of course. 501 E. Crockett St., (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com.

Wild Barley Kitchen Co. will host Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken for a kitchen takeover which will featured four specialty pizzas available on that night only. Beer from Lagunitas, Sweetwater Brew, Independence Brewing Co. and Sierra Nevada will be on hand to wash down the spicy yardbird goodness from 5-10 p.m. 8403 Broadway, (210) 455-9982, Facebook.com/wildbarleykitchenco.

The Rustic aims to satisfy munchie needs with dope-themed food features such as Hot Cheeto-loaded fries and the Rustic 4/20 Burger. Expect drink specials such as the Purple Haze — a frozen mule with a CBD Gummy garnish. Live music by DJ Genevieve Lynn runs from 6-10 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.

click to enlarge The Rustic's Purple Haze cocktail. - PHOTO COURTESY THE RUSTIC
Photo Courtesy The Rustic
The Rustic's Purple Haze cocktail.

HASH - Vegan Eats SA will host a 4/20 house party honoring its unofficial mascot Smokey the Hash Cat. The sober eatery will offer live music, complimentary hemp joints and a select food menu for the event, which will run from 4:20-10 p.m. Guests can partake in water pipe challenges before downing any one of the restaurant's zero-proof cocktails. 5007 S. Flores St., (210) 332-9244, hashveganeats.com.

Hopdoddy is celebrating the smoker's holiday by adding an array of munchable one-time specials to its menu. Along with garlic bread fries and creamsicle milkshakes, the chain will dole out supreme pizza burgers — a beef patty topped with fried mozzarella, red chili flakes, sautéed peppers, onions, pomodoro sauce and sausage mushroom oregano mayonnaise. Guests can purchase these items separately or as a bundle for $24.95. Multiple locations, hopdoddy.com.

click to enlarge Hopdoddy's 4/20 bundle. - PHOTO COURTESY HOPDODDY
Photo Courtesy Hopdoddy
Hopdoddy's 4/20 bundle.

Second Pitch Beer Co. will make its entire tap list available for a screening of Dazed and Confused, starting at 7:30 p.m.. The brewery will also host Taboo Hemp Soaps — which offers locally made dog paw balm, lip and tattoo balm, sugar scrubs and skin care in addition to hemp-infused soaps. Visitors can also partake in a pitcher-and-popcorn special so they won't have to get up for another beer during the flick. Vicious Eats food truck will be on hand to provide munchie-busting bites. 11935 Starcrest Drive, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

