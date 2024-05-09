WTF Food News: Crocs and Busch Light debut ugly AF 'all terrain' footwear

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Busch Light
Crocs and Busch Light have launched a line of "all terrain" footwear.
What's with food and beverage companies releasing ugly-as-sin footwear recently?
In the latest such promotion, Crocs and Busch Light have debuted All-Terrain Sandals and All-Terrain Clogs, featuring what the companies tout as rugged soles and outdoorsy accessories. The sandals come with a survival flashlight, while the clogs come with a rolled-up koozie and have a zipper design with flannel flair.
If you have always wanted a flashlight or a koozie dangling from your footwear as you tromp through the woods, the kicks run $60 and $80, respectively. But wait ... you can also enter a giveaway to win a pair of the new shoes by hitting the wilderness and uploading a photo of your camp to social media.
Apparently, it all has to do with Busch once marketing itself as the mass-produced beer for outdoorsy folks. Anybody remember that "Head to the Mountains" jingle? Anyway, the company's marketing materials sure seem to assume people buy Busch Light as part of a lifestyle and not just because it's among the cheaper options in the convenience store cooler.
“Busch Light has urged fans to ‘Head to the Mountains’ since our iconic jingle debuted in 1979, and to get these Crocs at no cost, footwear enthusiasts will have to do just that,” Anheuser-Busch Marketing Chief Krystyn Stowe said in a release. “We’re giving access to fans willing to literally camp out to get them – and we know our loyal fanbase will embrace the opportunity to partake in one of their favorite pastimes to snag a pair for free!”
Crocs — the not-plastic, not-rubber shoe company — is no stranger to garish collaborations. Its most recent launch, a bizarro collaboration with potato chip brand Pringles
, featured boots with a holster for chips. No, we're not joking.
Fans can enter to win the Busch Light-branded shoes until May 31. They must be 21 or older.
Good luck.
