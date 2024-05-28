SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Alamo Drafthouse screening 1989's Road House for 'Queer Film Theory 101'

The screening this Wednesday at the chain's Park North theater will also include an introduction by queer comedian Michael Foulk.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 3:53 pm

click to enlarge Brawny guys battle it out in the original Road House, released in 1989. - © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
Brawny guys battle it out in the original Road House, released in 1989.
“I used to fuck guys like you in prison!” spits the villain before the climactic fight in Road House, one of the many ludicrous and memorable lines peppered throughout this perfect 1989 film.

Someone once described Road House — the subject of a 2024 remake and an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema "Queer Film Theory 101" screening this Wednesday — as camp for straight men, which is true. But it’s more universal than that — a stupidly sublime or sublimely stupid genre masterpiece that has little time for any dreary and tedious considerations like “does this make sense?”

Patrick Swayze never looked more lithe or beautiful as James Dalton, an NYU philosophy PhD (?) bar bouncer-slash-cooler hired for security at the Double Deuce in Jasper, Missouri, seemingly the most violent blues roadhouse (??) in the world. Ben Gazzara plays a billionaire (???) who rules this shitty little town with an iron fist but is also adamant about respecting the troops. A monster truck and a taxidermied grizzly bear play major roles in the action, and Sam Elliott plays a sort of kung fu blues man.

What more do you need?

The screening includes an introduction by queer comedian and writer Micheal Foulk.

$11.75, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North, 618 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 307, drafthouse.com/theater/park-north.

