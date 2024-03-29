Cast of Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem discusses idea that science is dead

click to enlarge Courtesy Photos / Netflix The cast of streaming series 3 Body Problem includes (left to right) Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp and Jovan Adepo.

Science itself comes into question in the ambitious Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

In the series, a handful of suicides by scientists leads to the realization that the world is on the brink of an extraterrestrial invasion. The narrative also takes audiences back through history to China’s Cultural Revolution, a time when cientists were punished for sharing the same scientific theories as the Western world.

3 Body Problem is timely because it mirrors disputes in today’s society in which scientific facts are pushed aside for more conspiratorial viewpoints. Think of all the people who believe the COVID-19 vaccine contains microchips or those who write off climate change as a hoax.

“In a lot of ways, 3 Body Problem is foreshadowing what is going on in our world now,” actress Rosalind Chao, 66, told the Current during an interview at Austin’s SXSW media festival. “If science is dead, we’re easier to control. That idea is at the core of [the series].”

Along with Chao, who plays Ye Wenjie, other actors from 3 Body Problem offered their take on why they think scientific skepticism is so widespread today.

“There is a very scary particular section of society who refuses to acknowledge facts,” said Liam Cunningham, 62, who plays Thomas Wade in the series. “They start talking about ‘alternative facts’ or that they know some scientist who got some online degree or they’re [listening] to some dodgy doctor.”

Alex Sharp, who plays Will Downing, believes some factions of society have crossed into becoming “anti-expert.”

“Perhaps it’s because everyone fancies themselves an expert because of the internet,” said Sharp, 35. “But if you broke your leg, you wouldn’t ask your mate to look up on Reddit how to bandage it up with a stick. You’d go to a doctor. [3 Body Problem] is a story where the scientists are the heroes.”

Jovan Adepo, who plays Saul Durand, is glad a series like 3 Body Problem is out there that can open viewers’ minds about the importance of scientific research. The show might demand extra reflection, but it’s worth the time and effort.

“You need to sit down and dissect a show like this,” said Adepo, 35. “That’s a good thing. We should use our brains.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed