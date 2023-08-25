Fall Movie Preview: Texas Edition

click to enlarge Amazon Studios The Burial stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx.

Now that we've had our fill this summer of Barbie and Oppenheimer — and, of course, Barbenheimer's pink cloud of nuclear fallout — it's time to look forward to the fall's cinematic offerings.

Although it's unclear when the Hollywood strike will come to an end, the industry still has a slate of films headed to theaters, festivals and streaming services as negotiations continue. Someone has to keep an AI version of Tom Cruise from starring in Mission: Impossible 17 in the year 2065, ammirite?

Until then, here's a look at feature films that will premiere sometime before the end of the year. For this fall preview, we'll focus on work that involves talented Texas natives.

Eva Longoria

In Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Corpus Christi native Eva Longoria (Flamin' Hot) stars as Soledad Quintana, the mother of a Mexican-American teenager named Dante (Reese Gonzales). Dante makes a connection with Aristotle "Ari" Mendoza (Max Pelayo) in El Paso during this film, which is set in 1987. The movie is adapted from the 2012 novel of the same name by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. San Antonio native Kevin Alejandro also stars as Dante's father. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe premieres at theaters Sept. 8.

Tommy Lee Jones

In Finestkind, San Saba native and Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive) stars as the father of two estranged brothers (Ben Foster and Toby Wallace) caught in the center of a Boston crime syndicate. Upping the star power, the film is written and directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential). Finestkind premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 8.

Jamie Foxx

Movie fans will get second dose of Jones at TIFF with The Burial. This time, the San Antonio resident stars alongside Terrell native and fellow Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Ray). The legal drama is loosely based on the true story of a personal injury lawyer (Foxx) whose client, a funeral home operator (Jones), successfully won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against another funeral company for breach of contract. The Burial premieres at TIFF on Sept. 11.

McKenna Grace

Grapevine resident McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) steps in to lend her voice to the big-screen debut of the PAW Patrol animated series. She plays cockapoo character Skye, who serves as the aviator of a team of search and rescue dogs. In the new movie, a magical meteor gives the puppy crew superpowers. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie premieres at theaters on Sept. 29.

Henry Thomas

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines — prequel to Pet Sematary, the 2019 remake of the original 1980s horror flick adapted from Stephen King's novel, features San Antonio native Henry Thomas (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) in an undisclosed role. We're guessing creepy-ass cats fit into the plot somewhere. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September before streaming Oct. 6 on Paramount+.

Jesse Plemons

Of all the films on this list, Martin Scorsese's Kiillers of the Flower Moon comes with the biggest awards buzz. The Western crime drama starring Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant) examines a series of murders of Native Americans in the 1920s. Dallas native Jesse Plemons plays Tom White, a bureau agent investigating the deaths. Killers of the Flower Moon will be released at theaters on Oct. 20.

Alan Tudyk

El Paso native Alan Tudyk, who's lent his voice to multiple award-winning animated films in his career, including Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia, might be able to call himself the G.O.A.T. after his role in Wish. In the Disney film, Tudyk plays Valentino, a goat who acquires the power to talk from a falling star. Wish premieres at theaters Nov. 22.

Ethan Hawke

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind features Oscar-nominee and Austin native Ethan Hawke (Boyhood) in a story about two strangers who come to a family on vacation with news of an impending blackout. The film also stars Oscar winners Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight). Leave the World Behind premieres on Netflix on Dec. 8.

