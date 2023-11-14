Hollywood to make movie about San Antonio-based Morgan's Wonderland

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland
Families enjoy a ride at Morgan's Wonderland.
Lights, camera, inclusion.
A pair of Hollywood producers has reached a deal to make movie about Morgan's Wonderland and its founding Hartman family, according to details released Tuesday by the all-inclusive San Antonio theme park.
Sean Robins, a producer with production company SR-48 whose credits include Playing with Fire
, All My Life
and Tag,
will work on the film. So will Ryan Lewis, a producer with Zero Gravity Management, whose credits include Ozark
, The Accountant
, Fat Kid Rules the World
and 5,000 Blankets
.
Salvador Paskowitz, known for the 2016 movie Age of Adaline
, has already written the script, according to Morgan's Wonderland officials.
The movie also will focus on Gordon and Maggie Hartman and their 30-year-old daughter with special needs, Morgan, who inspired the pair to develop a theme park that's accessible to people with special needs.
Since opening in 2010, Morgan's Wonderland has welcomed nearly 3 million guests from all 50 U.S. states and more than 120 countries.
“This will be a love story about Morgan, who has dealt with cognitive and physical special needs since birth and who has become a champion of our mission — inclusion,” said philanthropist and former homebuilder Gordon Hartman. “Morgan doesn’t realize what a profoundly positive impact she’s had on helping children and adults with special needs and disabilities, but she truly is a star in her own right.”
Park officials didn't share a release date for the film. However, they said with the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie has entered a "new phase."
