Hollywood to make movie about San Antonio-based Morgan's Wonderland

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland Families enjoy a ride at Morgan's Wonderland.

Lights, camera, inclusion.A pair of Hollywood producers has reached a deal to make movie about Morgan's Wonderland and its founding Hartman family, according to details released Tuesday by the all-inclusive San Antonio theme park.Sean Robins, a producer with production company SR-48 whose credits includeandwill work on the film. So will Ryan Lewis, a producer with Zero Gravity Management, whose credits includeandSalvador Paskowitz, known for the 2016 movie, has already written the script, according to Morgan's Wonderland officials.The movie also will focus on Gordon and Maggie Hartman and their 30-year-old daughter with special needs, Morgan, who inspired the pair to develop a theme park that's accessible to people with special needs.Since opening in 2010, Morgan's Wonderland has welcomed nearly 3 million guests from all 50 U.S. states and more than 120 countries.“This will be a love story about Morgan, who has dealt with cognitive and physical special needs since birth and who has become a champion of our mission — inclusion,” said philanthropist and former homebuilder Gordon Hartman. “Morgan doesn’t realize what a profoundly positive impact she’s had on helping children and adults with special needs and disabilities, but she truly is a star in her own right.”Park officials didn't share a release date for the film. However, they said with the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie has entered a "new phase."