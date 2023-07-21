Love Island is looking for its next Bombshell in Austin

[
click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Love Island will host a pop-up event July 22 in Austin Texas.
Love Island USA
fans in Austin have an exciting opportunity to be the next bombshell to enter the villa!
Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is hosting a mobile Love Island USA
Villa Pop-Up event on July 22, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. at 75 Rainey Street, Austin.
Prospective contestants will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview for the series through the Austin event. Would-be contestants can also film an audition tape in person, with opportunities to share their spiciest dating stories and take audition photos.
To participate in this event, you must have a physical form of identification and be at least 18 years old. Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional information may be required on arrival.
