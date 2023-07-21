Love Island is looking for its next Bombshell in Austin

Prospective contestants will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview for the series through the Austin event. Would-be contestants can also film an audition tape in person, with opportunities to share their spiciest dating stories and take audition photos.

fans in Austin have an exciting opportunity to be the next bombshell to enter the villa!Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is hosting a mobileVilla Pop-Up event on July 22, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. at 75 Rainey Street, Austin.