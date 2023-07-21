Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!
TV

Love Island is looking for its next Bombshell in Austin

Contestants can interview at a one-day-only event this Saturday.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 12:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Love Island will host a pop-up event July 22 in Austin Texas. - Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Love Island will host a pop-up event July 22 in Austin Texas.
Love Island USA fans in Austin have an exciting opportunity to be the next bombshell to enter the villa!

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is hosting a mobile Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up event on July 22, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. at 75 Rainey Street, Austin.

Prospective contestants will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview for the series through the Austin event. Would-be contestants can also film an audition tape in person, with opportunities to share their spiciest dating stories and take audition photos.

To participate in this event, you must have a physical form of identification and be at least 18 years old. Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Additional information may be required on arrival.
Related
DJ Pauly D plays a show in Houston.

Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D bringing his fist-pumping ways back to San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub: GTL-obsessed San Antonians can catch the reality show star and DJ on Thursday, August 17.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more TV articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comic Tom Segura talks about a strange, vulgar conversation with Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

Good Neighbors: According to a new standup routine, Tom Segura (left) doesn't quite know what to make of his neighbor Ted Cruz.

Actor Jeff Hiller talks growing up in San Antonio and his HBO series Somebody Somewhere

By Kiko Martinez

Jeff Hiller is currently starring in the HBO dramedy series Somebody Somewhere.

In Asteroid City, Wes Anderson stages an alien invasion as only Wes Anderson can

By Cliff Froehlich, Cleveland Scene

The star-studded cast includes, from left, Steve Carell, Aristou Meehan and Liev Schreiber.

With Tom Cruise battling an AI villain, the New Mission: Impossible continues the series’ strong legacy

By Andrew Wyatt

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell) are on a mission.

Also in Movies

With Tom Cruise battling an AI villain, the New Mission: Impossible continues the series’ strong legacy

By Andrew Wyatt

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and pickpocket Grace (Hayley Atwell) are on a mission.

In Joy Ride, Asian American women bring fresh perspective to raunchy comedy — with mixed results

By Kayla McCulloch, The Cleveland Scene

Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Ashley Park fill roles you may remember from Sex and the City or Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Review: Harrison Ford is somehow still fighting Nazis in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

By Craig D. Lindsey

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the grifting sidekick to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones.

Significant Cinema: CineFestival to explore notable Latino narratives at Guadalupe Theater from July 11-16

By Kiko Martinez

Conjunto Blues explores the social and historical conditions that gave birth to the development of conjunto, the South Texas-born musical form.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us