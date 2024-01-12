On the Horizon: Eight San Antonio-tied actors have film and TV projects premiering in 2024

click to enlarge CBS San Antonio-born Kevin Alejandro is back for a second season of action-drama series Fire Country.

Whether an actor was born or raised in San Antonio or relocated here, it's likely we're going to claim them forever. From Jesse Borrego (Blood in Blood Out), who's lived here most his life, to Michelle Rodriguez (Fast X), who was born here but left at the age of six, no one can escape their connection to the 210.

These San Antonio-linked actors are premiering films and TV series in 2024.

Nicholas Gonzalez

San Antonio-born actor Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor) has returned for the third and final season of the sci-fi drama series La Brea on NBC. On the show, Gonzalez plays Capt. Levi Delgado, a U.S. Air Force pilot who's still looking for a portal that can get him and the rest of the cast out of the prehistoric sinkhole they fell into in 2021. The season premiered Jan. 9 on NBC.

Noël Wells

Former Saturday Night Live cast member and San Antonio-born comedian and director Noël Wells (Mr. Roosevelt) will reprise her role as Kelsey Pokoly in the animated feature film Craig Before the Creek. Kelsey is the 9-year old best friend of Craig Williams from the animated series Craig of the Creek. The new film follows Craig and his friends as they set out to find a fortune teller who can grant wishes. The movie premieres Jan. 13 on Cartoon Network.

Madison Davenport

San Antonio-born actress Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects) stars in It's What's Inside, a sci-fi thriller about "a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase." It's What's Inside will premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, which runs Jan. 18-28.

Kevin Alejandro

San Antonio-born actor Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer) will return for the second season of the action-drama series Fire Country. The CBS show features Alejandro as Manny Perez, a fire captain for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which works with prisoners from the California Conservation Camp Program to put out forest fires. At the end of the first season, Manny is upset that lead character Bode (Max Thieriot) has tested positive for drugs. The new season premieres Feb. 16 on CBS.

Pedro Pascal

Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), who lived in San Antonio until age 10, is keeping busy in 2024. His first film, Freaky Tales, is set in 1987 Oakland and follows "four interconnected stories taking place at real locations and during real historical events." His second, Drive-Away Dolls, is a road trip comedy that stars Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Colman Domingo (Rustin). Pascal also will appear in the Ridley Scott-directed sequel Gladiator 2 alongside Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers) and Oscar winner Denzel Washington (Training Day). Freaky Tales premieres at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival later this month. Drive-Away Dolls premieres at theaters Feb. 23. Gladiator 2 premieres at theaters Nov. 22.

Carol Burnett

At 90 years old, legendary comedian, actress and San Antonio native Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show) will star in the main cast of the AppleTV+ series Palm Royale. The show is about a woman who wants to be a part of Palm Beach's high society. Along with Burnett, the series will feature an array of top stars, including Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Oscar winners Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya). Palm Royale premieres March 20 on AppleTV+.

Chris Silcox

Actor, stunt performer and 2004 Churchill High School graduate Chris Silcox (Babylon) will be part of the stunt department for three major projects in 2024 — the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew; the action flick Twisters, an updated version of the 1996 tornado thriller Twister; and the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). In the past, Silcox served as a stunt double for Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Macaulay Culkin in American Horror Story and Sebastian Stan in The Bronze. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. Twisters premieres July 19 in theaters. Joker: Folie à Deux premieres Oct. 4 in theaters.

Nicolas Cantu

San Antonio resident Nicolas Cantu will reprise his role as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leader Leonardo in Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a 2-D animated spin-off series of the entertaining 2023 animated feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The Paramount+ series will follow the four turtle brothers — Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael and Donatello — as they embark on solo adventures. The show will premiere on Paramount+ in 2024.

