San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2024 #FilmSA contest entries

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Film Commission
Young filmmakers collect a big paycheck at the #FilmSA Contest's 2023 award ceremony.
The San Antonio Film Commission has opened its annual #FilmSA Contest for entries from moviemakers between the ages of 14 and 21.
As with previous iterations of the contest, the purpose is to inspire young San Antonians to explore the craft of filmmaking while learning more about their city, according to commission officials.
This year's contest features two categories: "Beyond the Plate: Exploring San Antonio’s Food System" and "Lights, Camera, Action, SA!" The first asks young filmmakers to explore why they think it's vital to support San Antonio's local food system, while the latter encourages entrants to explore things that make the city a top-tier filming destination.
Each category has two age groups: 14-17 and 18-21. The commission — a division of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture — will award the highest-scoring film in each category's age group $1,000. The winning films also will screen publicly at a Friday, May 4, award ceremony at Mission Marquee Plaza.
“The film culture of San Antonio is constantly growing, and we continue to be one of the best places to live and work as a filmmaker in the nation,” Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones said. “We have several competitive film programs for high school and college level students. Giving these immensely talented emerging artists this type of hands-on experience will only further help to them be the next generation of storytellers pushing the boundaries of film.”
Full details of the contest are available online
. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 25, at 4:30 p.m.
