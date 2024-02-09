San Antonio's Santikos theaters closed for a second day due to technical problem

click to enlarge Google Street View Santikos Entertainment's theater holdings include San Antonio's Palladium.

All of San Antonio-based movie chain Santikos Entertainment's local theaters remained closed Friday after being plagued by two days of technical issues.The chain revealed the closure in a Thursday social media post, blaming a technical problem for the unexpected closures. In a Friday post, officials said they're still trying to fix the issue."We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding," Friday's post reads.Santikos’ Guest Care Center is open for questions but won’t be able to process refunds, company officials also said. The company's technical issues don't affect Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas, which it operates in markets outside the Alamo City.