TV

CBS Mornings sent lead national correspondent to San Antonio to dig up stories

David Begnaud did touristy stuff like visit the River Walk but also asked Alamo City residents to talk about their lives.

By on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 at 10:56 am

click to enlarge CBS's David Begnaud presses the flesh on the River Walk. - Screen Capture / CBS Mornings
Screen Capture / CBS Mornings
CBS's David Begnaud presses the flesh on the River Walk.
On Monday, CBS Mornings aired a segment where the show dispatched its lead national correspondent, David Begnaud, on a surprise trip to San Antonio. His mission? Dig up a story.

Begnaud said he'd never visited the Alamo before, and the destination was unveiled to him shortly before he jumped on a plane.

The eight-minute piece follows Begnaud as he does the usual touristy stuff. He visits the Alamo, buys a cowboy hat, eats at Mi Tierra, and meets friendly folks on the River Walk. However, the majority of the segment focuses on him sitting at the Pearl and hoping passing strangers want to talk.

Turns out they do.

During his time at the Pearl, Begnaud chats with a woman who travels with her grandkids and her husband who has Alzheimer's disease. He also meets a San Antonio tutor concerned about kids getting a proper educational foundation and another woman who had a surprising connection to the mother of the man she ultimately married.

In the end, Begnaud deduces that the real story is that people everywhere, even in unfamiliar places, have compelling tales to tell about their own lives.

"In life, everyone — and I mean everyone — has some kind of testimony to tell," he said.

Fair enough. Still, it seems like you're more likely to find folks willing to open up about their lives in friendly San Antonio than in places where strangers give each other the cold shoulder.


Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

