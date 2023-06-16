Symbol of Hope: Sasha Calle talks about being the first Latina to play Supergirl in The Flash

click to enlarge Michael DeLeon Calle, who's U.S.-born and of Colombian descent, is the first Latina to play the role of Kara Zor-El.

For actress Sasha Calle, becoming Supergirl was destiny.

"I always knew I wanted to be in an action movie, and I really loved superhero films," said Calle, 27, who portrays the beloved DC Comics character in the forthcoming Warner Bros. film The Flash. "To be honest, it was written in the stars. That's how I could describe it."

Calle, who's U.S.-born and of Colombian descent, is the first Latina to play the role of Kara Zor-El, the superpowered alien from the planet Krypton, who also happens to be Superman's cousin.

The role is also a first in another way. The Flash marks Calle's first appearance in a major motion picture. She's primarily known for her Daytime Emmy-winning portrayal of Lola Rosales on CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Every superhero has a point in their story that changes the trajectory of their lives forever. Calle's moment came in 2021 over a Zoom call with Argentine filmmaker Andrés "Andy" Muschietti, who directed The Flash.

Unaware that the call was being recorded, Calle broke down in tears as Muschietti pulled out the Supergirl suit onscreen, revealing that she'd landed the role. The reaction, which has gone viral on the actress' social media accounts, is reminiscent of her character in the film: strong yet vulnerable.

In addition to Calle, The Flash includes Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, who uses his power to move at blazing speed to travel back in time and change past events. The ensemble cast also features Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú and Michael Keaton.

The Current caught up with Calle during a press visit to San Antonio to promote the film. During the talk, she offered thoughts on what Supergirl means to her and others as well as what she hopes fans get from the movie, which hits theaters worldwide June 16.

In a recent interview, you said you're deeply in love with your character. What did you mean by that?

God, because there are so many things. I think she's just a symbol of hope for me. (Takes a deep breath.) God, wow, I'm getting very emotional today. She's a symbol of hope for me, I think. I grew up with some adversities, and a lot of my dreams seemed very impossible. ... And I look at this poster, and she's a symbol of hope for me, truly. And I hope that she can be a symbol of hope for anyone who relates to her and sees her.

When you got the news you were going to be Supergirl, did you know at that point how you wanted to portray the character?

You know, the script was written. When they sent it to the casting, they knew what they wanted, right? So they knew that they wanted [Supergirl to be] strong. Andy had a vision for her. So when he cast me, he [told me], "It was you; it was always you." He had a vision, so when I stepped in, the script was written, the concepts of the suit were finished. I promised Andy I would cut my hair before even knowing that I was going to play Supergirl. So, I just stepped into the art of it all and gave all of me and my part of the journey.

What can DC fans expect to be surprised about with your version of Supergirl?

She's a new iteration of Supergirl, and I think that that's a very exciting thing. ... I just hope that people love her as much as I do and enjoy the movie. But, for the movie in general, the title says it, you know, "Worlds collide." And it's fun and emotional and loving. And it was made with a lot of heart.

Roughly 500 people auditioned for the role. Was there at any point before the director told you that it was yours that you thought, "I nailed this?"

I mean, when Andy told me, I was like, "OK, this is what I'm doing," but it wasn't really until months later, when Andy revealed to me that when he saw my tape he knew, and that was all. That to me is a really special feeling — and really kind to share that with me as an artist and an actress. It's really special when things work out and fit, and people see your art and appreciate it. Andy saw mine and was like, "This is her." So, that moment for me was the moment.

Was it hard jumping from a soap opera to a superhero movie?

Not really, no. I'm an artist. I flow. But I have always wanted to play a character like Supergirl, so I was very excited and pumped and ready. I felt like my whole life had prepared me for a moment like that.

For aspiring actors in San Antonio, many of them Latina, what's your advice?

For any human being who has big dreams, I would say, don't allow anyone to tell you that you're not capable of doing it. And to be honest, a lot of people will tell you that you can't do it. You just have to believe in what your heart is telling you. And you have to keep on going. I would say keep on going. You'll get there.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed