Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Boyz II Men, New Found Glory, Midland and more

San Antonio music fans looking to turn back the clock have a couple of prime opportunities this week.

Florida's New Found Glory will slam into the Paper Tiger to help fans relive the pop-punk fun of the aughts, while vocal group Boyz II Men will bring smooth '90s vibes to Tech Port Center.

But if you're not craving an evening of nostalgia, don't worry. Your other options include a Grammy-nominated neo-traditional country trio, a ukulele virtuoso and three — count 'em, three — extreme metal bills.

Wednesday, August 10

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Randy Randall

Yes, Kinsella and Pulse are married, and yes, they were in a band called Good Fuck. Now that the cheap shock to get your attention is out of the way, we can also mention that Tim Kinsella has been in several bands, notably Cap'n Jazz, which wasn't jazz but an emo forebearer. He was also a member of Joan of Arc, a reaction to emo that relied on samples and electronics. Jenny Pulse is an electronic musician in her own right, and the pair's collaboration is dense and kaleidoscopic. $8-$12, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com. — Mike McMahan

New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Action/Adventure

The kings of the pop-punk hill before Blink-182 stole the crown, New Found Glory specializes in a sound that embodied teen angst. These days, the Florida band's pop-punk melodies, hardcore breakdowns and nasally vocals seem ripe for the nostalgia circuit. The whole lineup brings to mind a soundtrack to a yet-unmade skateboarding video. $30, 6:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Thursday August 11

Volk

Country-fried rock 'n' roll duo Volk channels a diversity of influences into its unique sound. Guitarist Chris Lowe and drummer Eleot Reich cite influences including the Carter Family, Dwight Yoakam and AC/DC on their mix of cowpunk and glam rock. The band performs in San Antonio in support of 2021's full-length release Cashville. $12.50-$60, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, August 12

Boyz II Men

Screams and women's undergarments are likely to greet smooth '90s-era vocal group Boyz II Men as it brings its ballads to the San Antonio stage. Sensuality and new jack swing still comprise the core of the Boyz's signature sound — although its now a trio instead of a quartet. $55.50-$121, 8 p.m., Tech Port Center and Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com. — BE

Friday and Saturday August 12 & 13

Midland, Kevin Fowler and Jonathan Terrell

Grammy-nominated trio Midland has become a linchpin of the neo-traditional country sound. The Dripping Springs-based trio's signature song — 2017's triple platinum single "Drinkin' Problem" — hit big thanks to a sound reminiscent of a George Strait standard wafting through a smoky Texas dance hall. In May, the band released its latest studio effort, The Last Resort: Greetings From. $35-$89, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — DC

Saturday August 13

Jake Shimabukuro

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro has ridden a wave of internet stardom into big-time collaborations with Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett and Bette Midler, all of whom appear on his latest album, Jake & Friends. Signed with Sony Japan, Shimabukuro's achieved international fame in 2006 when his performance of the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" garnered more than 15 million views on YouTube. He's also applied his island-infused sound to Jimi Hendrix's "If 6 Was 9" and New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle." $46.50-$85, 8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — DC

Aethereus, Ominous Ruin, Illucinus

Washington state has long been a hub for extreme metal, and Tacoma-based technical death metal outfit Aethereus has played a key role since 2014. The band is out on a two-week run with a pair of California-based support acts. In San Antonio, their Shredding the Virus Tour also will feature a slew of local support including Snake Father, Crossways, Voltreus, Mourning Sun and Makaria. With that kind of deep lineup, those in the pit can probably expect a post-show bangover. $5-$10, 5:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — Enrique Bonilla

Deicide, Kataklysm

Tampa, Florida's Deicide needs little introduction for those familiar with death metal. The band has logged 25 albums over three decades. After rising in the early '90s to something as close to mainstream success as anyone in the genre gets, Deicide is recognized as the second best-selling death metal act after Cannibal Corpse. The group's extreme opposition to Christianity has led to bans, lawsuits and waves of criticism from religious groups. Canadian tourmates Kataklysm won a 2015 Juno Award in 2015 for their album Of Ghost & Gods. Consider this one a must for extreme metalheads. $26-$30, 8 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com. — EB

Sunday, August 14

Adventurer, Lilac Kings

This Detroit post-hardcore quartet offers a taste of early-2000s nostalgia thanks to its melodically driven brand of aggressive music likely to appeal to folks who remember the singy-screamy days of San Antonio's White Rabbit. Adventurer has racked up more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify and has hit the road tirelessly. The band's current tour is its first in more than a year, and they're joined by Tulsa, Oklahoma's Lilac Kings, who bring an indie-rock inspiration to the post-hardcore genre. $16-$18, 6 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St, (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com. — EB

Sanguisugabogg, Undeath, No/Mas, Realms of Death

Sign No. 1 that Sanguisugabogg is an extreme metal band: no one can pronounce its name correctly. After starting just three years ago, the group's ferocity has already made a mark on the death metal scene. Highlights to look out for when seeing Sanguisugabogg include its trashcan-sounding snare, old-school death metal vocals and an abundance of dick references made throughout the set. $16-$18, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — BE

