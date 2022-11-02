Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Greta Van Fleet, Hatebreed, Yuridia and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Yuridia On her just-released album Pa' Luego Es Tarde, Yuridia embraces regional Mexican sounds, covering a classic by Chalino Sánchez and including a duet with Ángela Aguilar.

As cooler weather arrives in the Alamo City, so do a bunch of scorching hot music tours.

Chilean singer-songwriter Myriam Hernandez, '80s shock rockers W.A.S.P. and Mexican superstar Yuridia are just some of the artists with scheduled stops here this week. Let's run it down.

Friday, Nov. 4

Myriam Hernandez and Her Full Band

Before heading to Vegas in mid-November, where she will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Latin Grammys, Myriam Hernandez will make a stop in the Alamo City. The Chilean singer-songwriter known for her romantic ballads is touring behind her latest album Sinergia. "I want to continue singing about love," she recently told Billboard. "In this album, I refreshed my sound with more rhythmic sounds, but I think that I'm still betting on love, and on making music like before. I'll be singing to love until the day I die." $59.75-$133.75, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Marco Aquino

W.A.S.P., Michael Schenker, Armored Saint

He may look a lot like your grandmother these days, but W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless sure doesn't sound like her. Well, unless your granny got famous writing songs like "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)." Yes, the poster kids for the '80s rock menace are still kicking it live, although Lawless is the only original member remaining for this 40th anniversary tour. Expect songs like "I Wanna Be Somebody" and the banger "Blind In Texas." Don't get your hopes up about "Animal," though, because Lawless won't perform it now that he's a reportedly born-again Christian. Guitar hero Michael Schenker, who's still got the goods, and LA's Armored Saint, who imported the New Wave of British Heavy Metal sound to the States, round out the bill. $29.50-$64.50, 8 p.m., Tech Port Center + Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, Nov. 5

Greta Van Fleet, Durand Jones & The Indicators, Crown Lands

From the band's inception in Frankenmuth, Michigan, Greta Van Fleet has drawn repeated comparisons to Led Zeppelin — particularly the vocal stylings of frontman Josh Kiszka. In a 2018 interview, Robert Plant added validity to this claim, paying the ultimate compliment: "They are Led Zeppelin I." With his twin brother Jake on guitar, younger sibling Sam on bass and keyboards and longtime friend Danny Wagner on drums, Kiszka's piercing vocals combine hard rock with a shade of the blues. In 2019, the group earned four Grammy nominations, with From The Fires winning Best Rock Album. Expect an electric set featuring many songs from the band's second studio release, 2021's Battle at Garden's Gate. $49.50 and up, 7 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com. — Danny Cervantes

Sunday, Nov. 6

Yuridia

With her 2005 debut album La Voz de un Ángel, Yuridia became one of Mexico's biggest selling artists. After getting her start on that country's popular singing competition show La Academia, Yuridia is now a coach on La Voz, its version of The Voice. On her just-released album Pa' Luego Es Tarde, Yuridia embraces regional Mexican sounds, covering a classic by Chalino Sánchez and including a duet with Ángela Aguilar. $54.45-$184.45, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MA

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Gipsy Kings

Although the members of the Gipsy Kings were born in France, their bloodline is Spanish Romani. In 1987, the group's self-titled third album was among few Spanish-language albums to make it onto the Billboard 200 albums chart. With the classic hits "Bamboléo" and "Un Amor," the Gipsy Kings brought flamenco's rumba sub-genre to a worldwide audience. From appearing in Burger King commercials to The Peanuts Movie, "Bamboléo" and other Gipsy Kings songs continue to saturate every aspect of American culture. $42-$285, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MA

Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, Dying Wish

One of the first bands to help put metalcore on the map, Hatebreed is still bringing the "core" action, through its lightning-fast beats and almost-spoken vocals. Newcomers beware, since the pit is likely to get so crazy that you may just lose a shoe. This tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of the band's second album, Perseverance. Plenty of buzz has built around old-school death metal merchants Gatecreeper, making the band a worthy addition to the bill. $30-$35, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — Brianna Espinoza

