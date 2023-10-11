Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Los Lobos, Doug E. Fresh, Wayne Holtz and more

click to enlarge Piero F. Giunti After five decades, roots rock outfit Los Lobos has honed its live show into high art.

This week, San Antonio music lovers can watch veteran rock and hip-hop performers show off their craft or witness up-and-comers from those two genres rethink old notions.

On the veteran front, longtime East LA band Los Lobos will bring its rootsy sound to Gruene Hall, while a package tour of old-school rappers including Doug E. Fresh, Roxanne Shante and Big Daddy Kane will rock the mic at The Espee.

On the flip side, Chris Conde — a self-described "queer rapper" with San Antonio ties — will team up with Wayne Holtz and Name Sayers for a diverse bill, while Detroit's The Stools and the Alamo City's Sex Mex will give their unique and modern spins on punk and post-punk sounds.

Let's dive in.

Thurday, Oct. 12

MILLY, Rocket

The emo-meets-indie sound of MILLY centers singer-songwriter Brendan Dyer and bass player Yarden Erez. After relocating from Connecticut to Los Angeles, Dyer turned his solo project into a band with the addition of Erez, and together they recaptured the feel of '90s indie rock. The band released its debut album, Eternal Ring, in 2022. Fellow Angeleno act Rocket opens with a lo-fi approach to rock and pop. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Oct. 13

Chris Conde, Wayne Holtz, Name Sayers

Self-described "queer rapper" Chris Conde has recently returned from a European jaunt on the heels of their single "C.O.M.B." Conde — a former Current staff writer — spent their formative years in SA, though they relocated to the hipster ground zero of Brooklyn last year. The rapper is reportedly working on a new record, which they hope to release next year. Conde also guested on the recent release from Austin outfit Name Sayers, which will be bringing its signature gothic folk sound to the bill. $7-$10, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com. — Mike McMahan

Los Lobos, Josh Baca & The Hot Tamales

After five decades, roots rock outfit Los Lobos has honed its live show into high art, and it continues to rack up 100 gigs a year, which makes the musicians' interplay something close to telepathic. From the early hits like "Will the Wolf Survive?" to recent albums such as 2021's California songwriting-themed Native Sons, the members of Los Lobos continue to show off their versatility as performers, songwriters and interpreters of others' music. If you doubt Los Lobos ability to get outside the box, check out the group's amazing cover of the Grateful Dead's "Bertha." Sold out, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

Saturday, Oct. 14

Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Roxanne Shante, DJ Spinderella

Hip-hop turns 50 this year, and this package tour, dubbed Masters of The Mic: Hip Hop 50, features plenty of pioneers capable of rocking a block party. Expect the "Freaks" to get the "Street Talkin'," and remember there "Ain't No Half-Steppin" in the Alamo City or you'll deserve "Roxanne's Revenge." $25-$99.50, 7 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — DC

Sunday, Oct. 15

The Stools, Sex Mex

Detroit punk trio The Stools are touring the South in support of the new album: R U Saved? It's a high-energy and abrasive record that proceeds at a breakneck pace and includes uncharacteristically evocative and strange lyrics. Taken together, it adds up to a frenzy of '80s punk influences mixed with modern-day eccentricity. The San Antonio-based post-punk outfit Sex Mex will open. The pairing represents some of the best output in the current punk revival. $10, 9 p.m., Vice Versa, 123 Heiman St., (210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio. — Dalia Gulca

