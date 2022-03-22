Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lyle Lovett, Chris Conde, Kharma and Dare and more

click to enlarge Creative Commons / Eric Frommer Lyle Lovett's three-night stand at Gruene Hall is sold out.

No one can complain about a lack of diversity in this week's live music choices. Well, technically they can, but you'd be justified telling them they're crazy on dope.

After all, how often do fans get the chance to catch an intimate three-night stand by one of Texas' singer-songwriter icons the same week as they have their ears spanked by the oddball funk of Chew and attend a big sendoff for LGBTQ+ rapper Chris Conde as he relocates to the Big Apple? Yep. We thought so.

Wednesday March 23

Chew

It's difficult to categorize Chew, an Atlanta-based trio that creates an all-consuming cacophony of electric rock that veers between funk, psych and more extreme sounds. Seems like a worthy exploration for folks who love synthesizers, samplers and noise rock in any variety of combinations. Warstories and Secretkink open the show. $10, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N St. Mary's St., (800) 513-7540, papertigersatx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Friday, March 25

The Sarafonics

San Antonio indie-rockers The Sarafonics take inspiration from classic artists including Bob Dylan and The Beatles. A sprinkle of folk and psychedelic stylings, along with a deft sense of melody, help differentiate the band from the myriad who have drawn from similar influences. $10-$15, 6 p.m., Vibes Underground 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — BE

Jesse Daniel

Daniel is pulling into SA after dropping his newest release Beyond These Walls, an album that shows that while the singer may be new to the country scene, he's making quick strides. Walls features a long roster of veteran performers and writers that helped him bring his stories about addictions, prison and love to musical fruition. $12-$60, 9 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — BE

Saturday, March 26

Kharma and Dare

Two hardcore bands on a co-headlining tour always promises for a punishing evening, and this one certainly seems configured to bring the pain. Kharma released the EP Most Dangerous Game in 2020. Dare dropped its acclaimed LP Against All Odds in 2021. You'll have to hit the show to find out if the latter band is attempting to Phil Collins with that title. We wouldn't wager on it. $15-$17, 6 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — Mike McMahan

Chris Conde, Alyson Alonzo, Wayne Holtz

Austin-by-way-of-San Antonio rapper Chris Conde is leaving the Lone Star State for Brooklyn, but not before delivering this show with a couple of other queer SA artists as a sendoff. Conde is working on a new album featuring legendary underground hip-hop producer Blockhead (Aesop Rock), Lazerbeak (Lizzo, Doomtree) and Morgan Lander of nu-metal act Kittie, so this might be your last chance to get a sneak preview before it drops. $10-$12, 8 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, brickatbluestar.com. — Sanford Nowlin

Sunday, March 27; Tuesday, March 29; Wednesday March 30

Lyle Lovett

Lovett and his Acoustic Group will do a three-night stand at one of the state's crown-jewel dance calls. Houston-born Lovett is an elder statesman among Texas singer-songwriters and even turned in a memorable performance in Robert Altman's acclaimed film Short Cuts. His music blends Americana with jazz and soul, and he's remained a favorite going all the way back to his self-titled debut, released in 1986. Hell, he was even married to Julia Roberts for a minute there. Still questioning his bona fides? In 2002 he was trapped against a fence by a bull on his uncle's ranch and was injured severely enough that he took six months off from touring. This one may be worth seeking out scalped tickets. Sold Out, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

