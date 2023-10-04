Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Papa Roach, Tav Falco, The Ocean Blue and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Geoffrey Clowes Papa Roach is part of a stacked bill at Freeman Coliseum headlined by Shinedown.

San Antonio music fans have the chance to see a couple of true originals at work this week.

First, influential jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, known for incorporating American roots music and rock energy into his sophisticated improvisations, will play two sets at Jazz, TX. Second, Tav Falco, an offbeat rocker whose chaotic approach helped pioneer psychobilly, will perform as part of a stacked bill at the Lonesome Rose.

If neither of those shows float your boat, Shinedown, Papa Roach and Spiritbox will bring a sampling of hard rock and nu-metal to Freeman Coliseum next Monday.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Bill Frisell

Journeyman jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is known for incorporating a wide variety of styles into his lyrical playing, especially American roots music. His latest release, Four, showcases the virtuoso working in a quartet that uses improvisation and sophisticated interplay to explore themes of loss and renewal. While Frisell boasts a long creative relationship with avant-oddball John Zorn, expect a tasteful, contemplative evening of engaging improvisation during this appearance. $60-$70, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, (210) 332-9836, jazztx.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, Oct. 6

The Ocean Blue, Motorcade

The Ocean Blue crashed onto the early alternative shores of the late '80s with the hit single "Between Something and Nothing," which showed off the band's jangly sensibilities. After a few albums with Sire Records, the band went indie for 1999's Davy Jones' Locker. Despite a limited run, this album grew to mythic status with fans on what lead singer David Schelzel calls the group's "most eclectic and least fussy record." The Ocean Blue is touring behind the newly remastered Davy Jones' Locker, a release that bridges the gap from New Order to Blur to modern day peers such as Beach House. $30-$250, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Sunday, Oct. 8

Tav Falco's Panther Burns, Sean Wheeler Fake Emos, Fiend Without a Face, Cliff & Ivy, The Hares, Hickoids

This stacked bill, dubbed "The Sideshow en Satantonio" pulls together a wild-ass assortment of rockabilly, cowpunk, goth, country and rock 'n'roll. Tav Falco's Panther Burns are a pioneering outfit who helped create the psychobilly sound, but that's not the only draw here. Fiend Without a Face is a similar-minded combo helmed by Mastodon guitarist-singer Brent Hinds. Throw in California punk lifer Sean Wheeler, Alaskan goth duo Cliff & Ivy and two strong local combos — The Hares and Hickoids — and you've got a lineup that throws back to the heyday of the'80s underground, when bills were big, varied and full of musical chance-taking. $15, 5 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Stick To Your Guns, Comeback Kid, Orthodox, Spirit World

This Sunday night lineup will feature SoCal hardcore outfit Stick To Your Guns playing its 2012 release Diamond in its entirety. Tourmates Comeback Kid, a blue-collar punk band from Winnipeg, Canada, can draw a setlist from seven albums of expertly executed hardcore to keep fans thrashing and bashing. $25.50-$27, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Monday, Oct. 9

Shinedown, Papa Roach, Spiritbox

Radio hard rockers Shinedown headline a stacked bill that includes nu-metal vets Papa Roach, which is still pouring sauce from its big bottle of rock. Evidence? Most bands aren't still getting hits this far in their careers, but Papa Roach hit the charts last year with "Cut The Line (feat. Beartooth)." Don't sleep on opener Spiritbox, who have been making big waves with a mix of metalcore and Evanescence-style goth metal. $20 and up*, 6:40 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com. — MM

