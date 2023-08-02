Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Shane Smith & The Saints, CHROMA, Chase Petra and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Rmecb Red-dirt country outfit Shane Smith & The Saints has been around for more than a decade, but took an interesting studio turn with 2019's Hail Mary.

Music fans looking for twangier sounds will be able to find them this week at separate performances by Shane Smith & The Saints and Rhett Miller, the latter of storied alt-country group the Old 97's.

Those not in the mood for country or country-adjacent tunes can always check out shows by touring and regional acts that specialize in surf-inspired rock, dreamy indie-rock and singalong-ready pop-punk. Read on for details.

Wednesday, August 2

Rhett Miller, Grady Spence

Texan Rhett Miller is best known as frontman for the alt-country outfit Old 97's, but he's also forged a critically acclaimed solo career. While alternating between the two, Miller has collaborated with stars including Peter Buck of R.E.M., Rosanne Cash and Ben Kweller on eight solo albums. While Old 97's albums drive with an undeniable kinetic energy, Miller's solo work, including last year's album The Misfit, is quieter and more reflective. $20-$100, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, August 4

The Buttertones, Big Foot & The Gregs, The Irons

The Southern California sun seems to breed bands like The Buttertones. Like other Los Angeles acts, the group melds elements of surf rock, post-punk and garage into a cinematic sound. The LP Jazzhound and a tour with The Reverend Horton Heat were high points in 2020, a year the band had to retool after sexual assault allegations against a former member. Last year, The Buttertones released two new singles, an apparent jumpstart to its next chapter. $20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Ariel & The Culture, CHROMA

Whether singing in English, Spanish or blending the two, Dallas-based Ariel & The Culture and CHROMA make indie music that emphasize the Chicano experience. Nearly all first-gen Mexican Americans, the artists draw from their multicultural upbringings to create their music. Ariel & The Culture, who's performed at SXSW and shared stages with artists including boy pablo and A-Wall, straddles multiple genres in its soft, dreamy songs. Frontman Ariel sings in a self-described "funny Spanish accent" due to relearning the language as an adult. Meanwhile, hip-hop collective CHROMA makes funky, bright tracks that fit in with the current crop of indie rap. $15, 8 p.m., Vice Versa, 123 Heiman St., (210) 977-0566, instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonio. — Dalia Gulca

Saturday, August 5

Shane Smith & The Saints, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Angel White

Red-dirt country outfit Shane Smith & The Saints has been around for more than a decade, but took an interesting studio turn with 2019's Hail Mary, produced by Mark Needham, best known for working with pop acts such as Imagine Dragons and Blue October. The band released the album in "chapters" that were pieced together to form a whole — a surprising move for a band outside the prog rock genre. This show is recommended for listeners who enjoy harmonies, spirited fiddle and — given its outdoor setting — those who can stand the heat. $25, 7:30 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — Mike McMahan

Sunday, August 6

Chase Petra, Worlds Greatest Dad

The members of Long Beach, California's Chase Petra likes to say the band formed "out of necessity," and if you need a further clue, they call their sound "quarter-life crisis rock." Yes, the pop-punk ensemble with heavy '00s inspirations will have you pogoing along via songs like the cheekily titled "Reliable Narrator." Its debut LP Liminal dropped in 2019. $15-$17, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — MM

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed