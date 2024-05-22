Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Taking Back Sunday, Trophy Eyes, Dan Deacon

click to enlarge Taking Back Sunday performs a gig at the Warfield in San Francisco.

The scorching weather settling over San Antonio this weekend makes a good excuse to spend time indoors, and what better way to do that than catching live music in a cool, dark venue? Keep reading a few great options for beating the heat while catching amazing tunes.

Taking Back Sunday, Citizen

Despite weathering myriad lineup changes, emo staple Taking Back Sunday is celebrating a quarter century of rockin’ this year. The band’s 2023 release, 152, was a bit of a rollercoaster, swinging between melancholic downers and upbeat bangers. Christian indie-rockers Citizen open. $64-$357.55, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, May 24

Trophy Eyes, Rarity, House & Home

Australia’s Trophy Eyes bring angst and energy to a modern rock sound with deep punk roots. “Blue Eyed Boy,” the first single from the band’s 2023 album Suicide and Sunshine has the feel of a Sum 41 anthem, but other tracks feature the band thrashing with abandon. $20-$23, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — DC

Saturday, May 25

Dan Deacon

Electronics wizard Dan Deacon has successfully straddled genres for close to two decades, merging electronics, modern classical, the underground and the mainstream. Known to push the envelope at his live shows through use of apps, immersive visuals and performing inside the crowd, Deacon’s reputation is pretty much built on his performances. That makes this show essential for fans of electronica, adventurous composition or simply the joy of being alive. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, May 25

Sarah Jarosz, Liv Greene

Central Texas songwriter Sarah Jarosz is a longtime luminary of the Americana movement, having picked up a 2010 Grammy nomination with her first album, released when she was just 18. She’s since carved out a unique path in modern folk music, fusing intensely personal songwriting with skillful playing of the mandolin, banjo and guitar. Along the way, she’s picked up copious praise from NPR, the New York Times and Rolling Stone. Her latest album, 2024’s Polaroid Lovers, continues Jarosz’s evolution by incorporating more electric elements into her folk sound. $35, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — BB

