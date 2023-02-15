Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Bright Light Social Hour, Ari Lennox, Bronco and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Bright Light Social Hour The Bright Light Social Hour updates the sounds of Texas' 1960s psych underground with R&B and off-kilter pop.

Mark those calendars, music fans, because prime spring touring season is upon us.

This week, San Antonio stages will play host to indie-rock, R&B, ska, techno, psychedelia and more. If you're looking to get out of the house and enjoy some get-down, you're in luck. Let's check out the options.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Quasi, Yuvees, On Being an Angel

Formed in 1993 by former spouses Sam Coomes (vocalist, multi-instrumentalist) and Janet Weiss (vocalist, drummer), Oregon-based indie-pop duo Quasi tours as often as the members' other bands' schedules permit. Weiss was the primary drummer for Sleater-Kinney, and Coomes appeared on several Built to Spill albums. The pair is now touring in support of three recently released singles. The latest of those, "Nowheresville," is a raw, fuzzy guitar- and drum-fueled track that will appear on their new album Breaking the Balls of History. $20-$22, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Any Color You Like

San Antonio's self-described "soul-hop psychedelic mystic-folk" group Any Color You Like celebrated its first major release last December. The single "Indigo" represents the culmination of years of effort from Noah Slavin, Gavin Massay, Ryan Hollander and Gilbert Salazar, and it showcases an infectious energy likely to get crowds grooving. $12-$50, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

Thursday, Feb. 16

Ari Lennox

Last year, R&B songstress Ari Lennox vowed to never do another interview in South Africa after a podcaster disrespectfully asked, "Is someone fucking you good right now?" Lennox's intimate, confessional song lyrics led the interviewer to believe he could get away with going there. But while Lennox is known for her sexually explicit lyrics on albums like 2022's Age/Sex/Location, she also presents as an empowered woman who sings about self-love and female strength. Her 27-date tour supporting the release wraps up in March in her hometown of Washington, D.C. $100 and up, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Marco Aquino

Friday, Feb. 17

Young Costello, Celebrity Sex Scandal, Sloth, Blown Lights

The modern ska genre tends to skew one of two ways — punk and depressing or too beachy and lightweight. Young Costello, a San Antonio-based progressive ska band, draws an interesting medium. It pairs raspy vocals spouting dire lyrics with a mix of shamelessly energetic horn lines, squiggly guitar riffs and furious drums. That blend may leave listeners unsure whether to mosh, dance or stand still and bob their heads. The show also serves as an album-release party for San Antonio's oddly groovy avant-garde metal merchants Celebrity Sex Scandal. $10-$15, 8 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — Dalia Gulca

Deadmau5

Mouse-masked DJ Deadmau5 is heading to San Antonio with all the modern grooves he can trap for a Friday night throwdown. While generally associated with progressive house, the Canadian superstar doesn't limit himself to one genre of electronic music. He's collaborated with anyone from My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way to Kaskade. $44.50-$64.50, 8 p.m., Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com. — Mike McMahan

Los Lonely Boys

Formed more than 20 years ago, Los Lonely Boys are no longer boys. However, the San Angelo-bred trio is still composed of the same Garza brothers who rose to national attention after recording their debut album at Willie Nelson's studio in 2003. The debut single "Heaven," roared onto the charts the following year and became their signature song. Los Lonely Boys have toured frequently since, bringing conjunto-tinged roots rock to enthusiastic audiences. $30-$130, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Bronco

Grupero act Bronco's San Antonio appearance is billed as a special Valentine's Day concert, and — despite being a few days late — why not? The band rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, scoring big hits with a musical style that pays tribute to the Norteño genre while leaning toward rock and pop sensibilities. While Bronco's lineup has shifted over the years, influential vocalist José Guadalupe Esparza remains at the helm. $55.75.-$115.75, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MA

Saturday, Feb. 18

The Bright Light Social Hour

The Bright Light Social Hour's psychedelic rock reached a wider audience circa 2017 when its song "Harder Out Here" was used as the theme for Amazon Video series Sneaky Pete. But the Austin-based band already had it going on. The Bright Light Social Hour updates the sounds of Texas' 1960s psych underground with R&B and off-kilter pop. A tight rhythm section keeps things from meandering too far into left field. $20-$150, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

