Tickets for Marc Anthony's San Antonio show go on sale this week

The salsa singer's stop at the Frost Bank Center is part of his Viviendo Tour.

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 11:25 am

Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, moving more than 12 million albums.
Shutterstock / Debby Wong
Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, moving more than 12 million albums.
Salsa superstar Marc Anthony will shake it at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center next spring as part of his Viviendo Tour.

Tickets for the March 2 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. this Thursday via Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also get presale access by signing up for the venue’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Latin” genre.

The "Vivir Mi Vida” singer’s Alamo City stop follows his successful 2023 tour of Mexico and Central America, according to tour organizers. He last performed here in August 2021.

Known for ballads, Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, moving more than 12 million albums. He's also racked up two Grammy Awards and six Latin Grammys during his decades-long career.

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, March 2, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

