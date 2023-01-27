After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open

The concept's opening date remained a mystery over recent weeks, even as anticipation built around the launch. The owners held teaser events but played their cards close to their vests about plans for the official launch.
Camp Hot Wells, 5423 Hot Wells Blvd., is located along the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River Walk. The site is adjacent to the ruins of the Hot Wells Hotel, a onetime luxury resort that's been in shambles since the mid-20th century.
Camp Hot Wells provides more than just a place to relieve stress, according to details on its Facebook page. The concept offers camp sites, an event space for prospective clients, and it serves craft beer and wine from local and regional producers. Private hot spring soaks are also available for those who book them.
The facility is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter