Alamo Colleges reschedules Nikki Giovanni speaking event

Pexels / Arjen Klijs
Giovanni was originally scheduled to speak at San Antonio College this Tuesday.
The Alamo Colleges rescheduled its sold-out 2024 National Day of Collective Healing event with poet activist and educator Nikki Giovanni, according to officials with the campuses.
The event, originally scheduled for this Tuesday as part of San Antonio DreamWeek
, now will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31, from noon-2 p.m. at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium. Tickets will still be honored for the rescheduled date.
Alamo Colleges officials said the change was necessary due to "unforeseen circumstances" but did not elaborate.
Giovanni, a key authors of the Black Arts Movement, was originally scheduled to speak on a day created to bring people together in their common humanity and take collective action to create a more just world. The event also will be livestreamed on Alamo Colleges District's social media channels.
Sold out, noon-2 p.m. Wedesday, Jan. 31, McAllister Auditorium, San Antonio College, 1300 San Pedro Ave., (210) 486-0497, alamo.edu.
