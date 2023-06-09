Amid San Antonio's fast growth, ad campaign targets young professionals to relocate here

Apparently, it's not growing fast enough for greater: SATX, the area's publicly and privately funded economic development entity.
Greater: SATX this spring launched an ad campaign to entice mid-tier professionals between the ages of 25 and 50 in to make the leap to the Alamo City. The ads, primarily placed on social media, target that demographic in metros including Denver, San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Kansas City.
The rationale? San Antonio's job market needs more more workers in that demographic, according to greater: SATX Chief Brand and Communications Officer Ceci Garcia Redmond. The economic development groups predicts a rise in demand for jobs in bioscience, cybersecurity, technology, aerospace and engineering and wants to make sure the city is prepared, she added.
While the campaign touts the benefits of San Antonio's relatively low cost of living, it comes at a time when U.S. census figures show that local residents here are barley making enough to stay afloat and some worry the city's rapid growth is raising the cost of living.
In 2022, the average median income for San Antonio residents hovered at $55,000 before taxes. Meanwhile, in Denver — one of the areas targeted by the new campaign — the median household income was $78,177 before taxes.
Since February, greater: SATX has bombarded target cities with ads showing glossy images of the Pearl, the downtown skyline and Phil Hardberger Park. “Life works greater in San Antonio," the ad slogan promises.
The campaign is expected to conclude later this year.
