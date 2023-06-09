VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Amid San Antonio's fast growth, ad campaign targets young professionals to relocate here

The campaign comes as the Alamo City experiences brisk growth that some worry is drastically increasing its cost of living.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 10:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A new ad campaign aims to draw more young professionals to the Alamo City. - In Your Eyes Photography
In Your Eyes Photography
A new ad campaign aims to draw more young professionals to the Alamo City.
Think San Antonio's growing too fast?

Apparently, it's not growing fast enough for greater: SATX, the area's publicly and privately funded economic development entity.

Greater: SATX this spring launched an ad campaign to entice mid-tier professionals between the ages of 25 and 50 in to make the leap to the Alamo City. The ads, primarily placed on social media, target that demographic in metros including Denver, San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Kansas City.

The rationale? San Antonio's job market needs more more workers in that demographic, according to greater: SATX Chief Brand and Communications Officer Ceci Garcia Redmond. The economic development groups predicts a rise in demand for jobs in bioscience, cybersecurity, technology, aerospace and engineering and wants to make sure the city is prepared, she added.

While the campaign touts the benefits of San Antonio's relatively low cost of living, it comes at a time when U.S. census figures show that local residents here are barley making enough to stay afloat and some worry the city's rapid growth is raising the cost of living.

In 2022, the average median income for San Antonio residents hovered at $55,000 before taxes. Meanwhile, in Denver — one of the areas targeted by the new campaign — the median household income was $78,177 before taxes.

Since February, greater: SATX has bombarded target cities with ads showing glossy images of the Pearl, the downtown skyline and Phil Hardberger Park. “Life works greater in San Antonio," the ad slogan promises. 

The campaign is expected to conclude later this year.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Councilman Bravo says his office contacted police prior to SAPD incident at McIntyre's

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Councilman Bravo says his office contacted police prior to SAPD incident at McIntyre's

New Texas law bans COVID mask, vaccine and shutdown mandates, but some Republicans want more

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 29, which bars local governments from requiring COVID-related masks, vaccines or business shutdowns.

Assclown Alert: Melting down over Pride Month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Melting down over Pride Month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

Ted Cruz pushes to keep AM radios in cars, saying automakers want to kill off right-wing talk shows

By Michael Karlis

The AM for Every Vehicle Act, spearheaded by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, has garnered bi-partisan – albeit meager – support in House and Senate.

Also in News

Austin real estate developer at center of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment now in federal custody

By Michael Karlis

It remains unclear if the arrest of Austin real estate developer Nate Paul is directly related to the allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Assclown Alert: Melting down over Pride Month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Melting down over Pride Month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

New Texas law bans COVID mask, vaccine and shutdown mandates, but some Republicans want more

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 29, which bars local governments from requiring COVID-related masks, vaccines or business shutdowns.

Ted Cruz pushes to keep AM radios in cars, saying automakers want to kill off right-wing talk shows

By Michael Karlis

The AM for Every Vehicle Act, spearheaded by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, has garnered bi-partisan – albeit meager – support in House and Senate.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us