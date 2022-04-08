Amsterdam-based luxury clothing brand Scotch & Soda to open a San Antonio store this summer

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Scotch & Soda A rendering of the upcoming Scotch & Soda San Antonio store.

The Shops at La Cantera will gain another European luxury brand when Amsterdam-based clothing company Scotch & Soda opens its first San Antonio store this summer.The brand is adding the Alamo City outlet as part of an expansion that will increase its number of U.S. stores to 46 by year's end, according to a press release. It already has spots in Austin, Houston and Dallas.Known for casual yet high-end clothing and accessories for men and women, the chain's spring line boasts bright colors and light, breathable fabrics. However, shoppers should brace themselves for sticker shock. The brand’s website lists simple men’s poplin shirts at a $118 a pop, while women’s silk dresses run as much as $298.Along with the U.S. expansion, Scotch & Soda is planning new stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Doha, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Johannesburg and Cairo.The SA outpost is expected to open in July. The press release didn't disclose an address.