Assclown Alert: Being investigated for 'inappropriate behavior' with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton

The crusading social conservative is facing accusations that he had an 'inappropriate relationship' with an intern under the age of 21.

Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 3:19 pm

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton speaks at a 2022 summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton speaks at a 2022 summit hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Things certainly don't look good right now for State Rep. Bryan Slaton, one the Texas House's most outspoken social conservatives and the lawmaker behind a bill that would ban all-ages drag shows over the "sexualization of our children."

A Capitol staffer has alleged in an internal complaint that the married Slaton, R-Royse City, had an "inappropriate relationship" with an intern who's under the age of 21, according to the Quorum Report. Citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the Texas Tribune also reported that Slaton and the intern consumed alcohol together.

The House General Investigating Committee, which has the ability to draft articles of impeachment, is looking into the case, and has issued four subpoenas as of a Friday meeting, according to the Tribune's reporting.

While Slaton's attorney has issued a media statement blasting the allegations as "false," some of the House's furthest-right members are already demanding the resignation of their one-time ally. Via twitter, Republican Reps. Briscoe Cain and Steve Toth called on him to give up his seat.

The allegations are especially stinging for Slaton considering that he often couches his rabid anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments in the notion that he's trying to protect kids. Testimonials from churchgoers on his campaign website also note his years of service as a youth pastor.

In addition to his drag show bill, Slaton this session attempted to require anyone who chairs a House committee to publicly state that they only believe in the existence of two genders, and he also filed a bill that would give property tax cuts only to straight married couples, denying them to LGBTQ+ homeowners and those who have been divorced.

Also not aging well is a tweet Slaton made earlier this month of a Bible verse admonishing people who lead children astray: "But whoever causes the downfall of these little ones who believe in Me — it would be better for him if a heavy millstone were hung around his neck and he were drowned in the depths of the sea!"

Looks like members of this assclown's own party are now lining up with a millstone.



About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

