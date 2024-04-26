Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio City Council looks to ramp up protections for wild peacocks

Councilwoman Gavito proposed the measure after Medical Center-area residents complained about a neighbor attempting to remove wild peacocks.

By on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Katharine Tamez
Shutterstock / Katharine Tamez
Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio.
Members of San Antonio City Council have filed paperwork necessary to bring new protections for the city's wild bird population before the whole body.

District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito on Tuesday filed a Council Consideration Request (CCR) to begin discussing new protections for birds including wild peacocks. CCRs, which must be approved by five members, are a significant first step in getting a measure to a vote before the whole council.

Gavito told the San Antonio Report she initiated the request after residents living near the Medical Center, home to a substantial wild peacock population, complained that a neighbor hired an unlicensed contractor to trap the exotic birds.

San Antonio has been formally recognized as a “Bird City” by the Texas Audubon Society and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department since 2021. To keep that designation, it must participate in community engagement and habitat enhancement along with creating safe spaces for birds.

Gavito’s CCR asks council to allow Animal Care Services to humanely capture and remove peafowl, including peacocks, only after taking community input into account. What’s more, the requests ask council to create an ordinance under which only licensed professionals could remove and relocate peacocks.

District 1’s Sukah Kaur, District 2’s Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez, District 5’s Teri Castillo and District 8's  Manny Pelaez , who's running for mayor, also signed onto the CCR.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined has shuttered its headquarters

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined raised at least $3 million in customer deposits to build its Alpha 5 electric vehicle, shown in this publicity shot.

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

New reporting requirements for life-saving abortions worry some doctors

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Members of the public and media listen during the Texas Medical Board Full Board Meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin, Texas on Mar. 22, 2024. All the seats in the room were filled as everyone listened while they talked about agenda item number 28, ‘Consideration and possible action on rules regarding exceptions to the ban on abortions.’

Critics lash out at Gov. Greg Abbott for journalist's arrest at UT protest

By Michael Karlis

A view of the University of Texas Tower in Austin.

Faculty petition to hold no-confidence vote in UT-Austin president after protest response

By Robert Downey, Ikram Mohamed and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Protesters link arms at the University of Texas at Austin during a pro-Palestine demonstration on April 24, 2024.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us