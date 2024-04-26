San Antonio City Council looks to ramp up protections for wild peacocks

click to enlarge
Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio.
Members of San Antonio City Council have filed paperwork necessary to bring new protections for the city's wild bird population before the whole body.
District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito on Tuesday filed a Council Consideration Request (CCR) to begin discussing new protections for birds including wild peacocks. CCRs, which must be approved by five members, are a significant first step in getting a measure to a vote before the whole council.
Gavito told the San Antonio Report
she initiated the request after residents living near the Medical Center, home to a substantial wild peacock population, complained that a neighbor hired an unlicensed contractor to trap the exotic birds.
San Antonio has been formally recognized as a “Bird City” by the Texas Audubon Society and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department since 2021. To keep that designation, it must participate in community engagement and habitat enhancement along with creating safe spaces for birds.
Gavito’s CCR asks council to allow Animal Care Services to humanely capture and remove peafowl, including peacocks, only after taking community input into account. What’s more, the requests ask council to create an ordinance under which only licensed professionals could remove and relocate peacocks.
District 1’s Sukah Kaur, District 2’s Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez, District 5’s Teri Castillo and District 8's Manny Pelaez , who's running for mayor, also signed onto the CCR.
