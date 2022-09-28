BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus named best public school in San Antonio area for 2023

In the survey by data analytics website Niche, Northside ISD's Health Careers High School, ranked as the best in 2022, took the No. 2 spot.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge Although Niche's rankings feature the best "public" high schools, only a handful of schools in the top 10 are neither test-in nor charter schools.
UnSplash / Ivan Aleksic
Although Niche's rankings feature the best "public" high schools, only a handful of schools in the top 10 are neither test-in nor charter schools.
BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus is officially the best public high school in the San Antonio area, according to a recent survey.

The survey released on Wednesday by online data analytics website Niche ranked the Alamo City's public high schools on academic proficiency in state assessments like the STAAR test and survey responses from students and parents.

Racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture were also taken into consideration for this year's rankings.

2023 Best Public High Schools in the San Antonio area according to Niche:
  1. BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus
  2. Health Careers High School
  3. Reagan High School
  4. Johnson High School
  5. International School of the Americas
  6. Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School
  7. Virginia Allred Stacey Junior/Senior High School
  8. Alamo Heights High School
  9. Brandeis High School
  10. School of Science & Technology San Antonio
Northside ISD's Health Careers High School, ranked the best public high school in San Antonio in 2022, dropped to the No. 2 spot. The School of Science and Technology San Antonio, which did not appear on the 2022 rankings, joined Niche's top 10 list this year.

Although Niche's rankings include the best "public" high schools in the region, only a handful like Reagan, Johnson, Boerne's Champion, Brandeis, and Alamo Heights high schools are neither test-in nor charter schools.

No schools from San Antonio ISD made it into the top 10.

