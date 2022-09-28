BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus named best public school in San Antonio area for 2023

The survey released on Wednesday by online data analytics website Niche ranked the Alamo City's public high schools on academic proficiency in state assessments like the STAAR test and survey responses from students and parents.
Racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture were also taken into consideration for this year's rankings.
2023 Best Public High Schools in the San Antonio area according to Niche:
- BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus
- Health Careers High School
- Reagan High School
- Johnson High School
- International School of the Americas
- Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School
- Virginia Allred Stacey Junior/Senior High School
- Alamo Heights High School
- Brandeis High School
- School of Science & Technology San Antonio
Although Niche's rankings include the best "public" high schools in the region, only a handful like Reagan, Johnson, Boerne's Champion, Brandeis, and Alamo Heights high schools are neither test-in nor charter schools.
No schools from San Antonio ISD made it into the top 10.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.