BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus named best public school in San Antonio area for 2023

click to enlarge UnSplash / Ivan Aleksic Although Niche's rankings feature the best "public" high schools, only a handful of schools in the top 10 are neither test-in nor charter schools.

BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus is officially the best public high school in the San Antonio area, according to a recent survey The survey released on Wednesday by online data analytics website Niche ranked the Alamo City's public high schools on academic proficiency in state assessments like the STAAR test and survey responses from students and parents.Racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture were also taken into consideration for this year's rankings.2023 Best Public High Schools in the San Antonio area according to Niche: Northside ISD's Health Careers High School , ranked the best public high school in San Antonio in 2022, dropped to the No. 2 spot. The School of Science and Technology San Antonio , which did not appear on the 2022 rankings, joined Niche's top 10 list this year.Although Niche's rankings include the best "public" high schools in the region, only a handful like Reagan, Johnson, Boerne's Champion, Brandeis, and Alamo Heights high schools are neither test-in nor charter schools.No schools from San Antonio ISD made it into the top 10.