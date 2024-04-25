Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Faculty petition to hold no-confidence vote in UT-Austin president after protest response

President Jay Hartzell defended the response but faculty criticized the presence of armed state troopers. Fifty-seven people were arrested.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 3:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Protesters link arms at the University of Texas at Austin during a pro-Palestine demonstration on April 24, 2024. - Texas Tribune / Julius Shieh
Texas Tribune / Julius Shieh
Protesters link arms at the University of Texas at Austin during a pro-Palestine demonstration on April 24, 2024.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Fallout from police crackdowns on a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Texas at Austin continued Thursday morning with faculty condemning the response, university leaders defending their actions and students organizing a second round of protests.

At a much less tense rally Thursday on UT-Austin's campus, faculty with the school's chapter of the American Association of University Professors said they planned to hold a vote of no confidence in President Jay Hartzell over his management of the protest the day before and the school's implementation of legislation banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities. AAUP members were seen passing around a petition asking faculty to sign in their support.

Students at the rally reiterated their main demand from the day before, calling on UT-Austin to divest from all weapon manufacturers and companies involved with Israel. They also called for Hartzell's resignation and complete amnesty for student protesters and members of the Palestine Solidarity Committee, which organized Wednesday’s event, who were arrested.

All told, 57 people — including one journalist — were arrested on the school’s campus on Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The arrests quickly sparked backlash from faculty and students, who called the reaction heavy-handed since the protest showed no signs of violence when it started.

Most of the criminal charges against protesters — 46 — were dropped, according to the Travis County attorney's office.

Authorities at Wednesday's student walkout ordered protesters to disperse and started making arrests on criminal trespassing charges, a class B misdemeanor. Protesters then regrouped on the university's South Mall and were soon surrounded by law enforcement — including Texas Department of Public Safety officers — who formed a perimeter behind a chain-link barrier and pushed protesters onto the sidewalks. A procession of mounted state troopers and officers on foot herded students farther using body shields and their horses, which at times came within grazing distance of protesters.

As footage from the protest went viral on social media — including a video of police slamming a local TV cameraman to the ground — some Republican leaders cheered the police response, accusing the demonstrators of being "pro-Hamas" or calling the protest an "unlawful assembly."

In a Wednesday evening statement, Hartzell defended the response, saying that the university “held firm” and said student protesters had “tried to deliver on their stated intent to occupy campus.”

“Peaceful protests within our rules are acceptable,” Hartzell said. “Breaking our rules and policies and disrupting others’ ability to learn are not allowed. The group that led this protest stated it was going to violate Institutional Rules. Our rules matter, and they will be enforced. Our University will not be occupied.”

Hartzell’s explanation was quickly decried by faculty groups as well as students.

In a Thursday morning statement that was also sent to Hartzell, the Faculty Council Executive Committee said it was “gravely alarmed” by the reaction to Wednesday’s protest and accused Hartzell of inviting state troopers — many of whom were involved in detaining and corralling protesters — onto campus.

“Across the generations, our University has been home to protests of every shape and size, and to a tradition of meeting those protests with understanding and nuance — not with police batons and body shields,” the faculty group wrote. “Needless to say, we don’t believe that President Hartzell’s message to the community Wednesday night comes close to providing a justification for the University's conduct. We have also urged him to use more restraint in the future — and to articulate, as clearly as possible, where he believes the line is between campus protests that can and should be addressed by campus and local law enforcement personnel and protests that warrant calling in armed state troopers.”

The Texas chapter of the AAUP also blasted the university’s response and called for canceling regular school activities. Some UT-Austin students on campus Thursday said their professors told them classes on Thursday would be optional.

“Instead of allowing our students to go ahead with their peaceful planned action, our leaders turned our campus into a militarized zone,” the group said. “No business as usual tomorrow. No classes. No grading. No assignments.”

The faculty group told colleagues to gather Thursday at noon in front of the UT Tower, where the local Texas State Employees Union had initially planned to rally against recent laws and cuts targeting the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The union, however, said it would cede the space to pro-Palestinian protesters who are planning a second day of rallying.

The Palestine Solidarity Committee vowed to continue protesting at the school Thursday.

“We join our faculty’s call to continue to protest in the face of oppression! We call on our community to resist the draconian tactics of intimidation employed by our university and to reaffirm our demands tomorrow,” the group said.

Meanwhile, prominent Republican leaders have continued to call for a crackdown on the demonstrators and faculty who are supporting them.

"Fine. Don’t do the job UT hired you to do," Rep. Tom Oliverson, a Cypress Republican who is running for Speaker of the Texas House, wrote on social media in response to the Texas AAUP's calls to suspend school activities. "I fully support you all being fired. This is 'unprofessional conduct that adversely affects the university'."

Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined has shuttered its headquarters

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined raised at least $3 million in customer deposits to build its Alpha 5 electric vehicle, shown in this publicity shot.

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

By Michael Karlis

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.

Police detective from San Antonio suburb dismissed after domestic abuse charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Alvaro Ramirez III was arrested in far West Bexar County.

San Antonio City Council looks to ramp up protections for wild peacocks

By Michael Karlis

Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio.

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for third consecutive year

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's new main entrance, inspired by the city's cultural heritage, opened in December.

Judge tosses anti-abortion groups' suit against San Antonio's Reproductive Justice Fund

By Sanford Nowlin

Women march through downtown San Antonio during a protest against Texas' abortion ban.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us