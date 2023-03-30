Beleaguered magazine the Texas Observer saved by $300,000 crowdfunding campaign

The board announced plans on Monday to shut down the 68-year-old publication due to financial problems.

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 9:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Seventeen employees at the Texas Observer would have lost their jobs had the magazine folded. - Courtesy Photo / James Canup
Courtesy Photo / James Canup
Seventeen employees at the Texas Observer would have lost their jobs had the magazine folded.
Long-running investigative journalism outlet the Texas Observer has been spared from closure by a last-minute crowdsourcing campaign that raked in more than $300,000 in just two days.

The board of the nonprofit Texas Democracy Foundation, which runs 68-year-old progressive magazine, announced plans Monday to fire its staff and stop publication, citing ongoing financial problems. The following day, James Canup — the Observer's chief fundraiser — set up a GoFundMe campaign to keep it afloat. 

By Wednesday afternoon, Laura Hernandez Holmes, the board president, sent an email to subscribers letting them know the campaign had averted disaster, saving the jobs of the Observer's 17 staffers. She also revealed that she'll step down from the board but remain a donor.

“Today, upon receiving significant financial pledges over the past few days, the Texas Observer board gathered to vote to reconsider previous board actions,” Hernandez Holmes said. “The vote to rescind layoffs was unanimous, and the board is eager to move the publication to its next phase.”

Hernandez Holmes said the board took its drastic action after people within the Observer organization spent $200,000 without board approval, wiping out savings intended to serve as a reserve account. The planned shutdown was a bid to allow the magazine to be "reconstituted, and reimagined in a more sustainable form," she added.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune, funding campaign creator Canup said the Observer's problems are "structural. He also said mistrust had developed between staffers and the board.

He outlined a series of reforms needed to keep the publication financially healthy. Among those are adding a CEO to oversee both the business and editorial side of the Observer, finding new board members with media and technology experience and altering bylaws to improve board governance.

Canup also told the Tribune that the Observer's current board had been too consumed with overseeing day-to-day operations to "pull their heads up, look into the distance, and think strategically."

Disclosure: The San Antonio Current has periodically run articles reported by the Texas Observer.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kendall County sheriff sued over claim deputies beat the shit out of man during active shooter training

By Michael Karlis

In 2011, the state launched an investigation into whether Auxier held an illegal raffle to raise funds for his election campaign.

Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says he's suing Texas General Land Office

By Michael Karlis

Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu's attorney, David Cruz, argues that the Texas General Land Office cannot invoke eminent domain for financial gain.

After Nashville shooting, San Antonio lockdowns, parents beg NISD board for more security

By Michael Karlis

Brennan High School went under lockdown in early February.

Man who inspired Hotel Rwanda film on his way home to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Paul Rusesabagina is expected to land at IAH in Houston sometime on Wednesday before being moved to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Also in News

Man who inspired Hotel Rwanda film on his way home to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Paul Rusesabagina is expected to land at IAH in Houston sometime on Wednesday before being moved to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

After Nashville shooting, San Antonio lockdowns, parents beg NISD board for more security

By Michael Karlis

Brennan High School went under lockdown in early February.

Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says he's suing Texas General Land Office

By Michael Karlis

Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu's attorney, David Cruz, argues that the Texas General Land Office cannot invoke eminent domain for financial gain.

Big Bounce America collection of bounce-house attractions coming to San Antonio next month

By Brandon Rodriguez

Children play inside the Sports Slam inflatable attraction.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us